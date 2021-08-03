How to make objects drawn by XY change smoothly (MT4 vs MT5) - page 8
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There are a lot of naysayers)))
There are more cuckoos who have left... What's that got to do with liking it or not liking it? Be patient my beauty)) Two times 2 equals 4, no matter what)))) personal preference.
Are you joking or pretending? What is unclear here? What is the task that requires a pixel-by-pixel or price-by-pixel reference? That you're making some kind of indicator - that much is clear))))) You'd also like to say "I'm programming something in MQL5...") ))
I'm going to disappoint you), because I won't give you more specific information before releasing the product. As years of experience have shown, it's always better to keep silent about details.
I am good with ideas, but I am not fast enough with programming. Some people have the opposite, so it's safer to answer in general terms.
I will disappoint you), as I will not give any more specific information before the product is released. As years of practice have shown, it is always better to keep quiet about the details.
I'm good with ideas, but I'm not fast enough with programming. And some people are the opposite, so it's safer to answer in general terms.
You have long disappointed me, or rather, not even charmed me. It would be something to cling to - another perversion in programming - solving a trivial problem through a non-trivial asshole... Because I'm so special)))
Everyone is good with ideas - it's not like you're just picking up the sacks. With programming you lack speed, but something else.
In general, it's a shame to even voice my task like this: price levels are indicated by graphical objects (or comments to the levels are displayed) and they should remain on the chart when scrolling, but move vertically. That is, one coordinate in price or time, the other in pixels. What's so secret about that? Trying to make secret what cannot be secret is very detrimental to cognitive functioning.
But who knows, what if it's both coordinates from price to pixels... it's a place of magical surprises.
More cuckoos left... What's it got to do with liking or disliking? Be patient my beauty)) Two times 2 equals 4, no matter what)))) personal preference.
And why did you write that? Maybe for you it's a guessing game and not a working TC. To snap right away...
And what is the point of writing this? Maybe for you it's guesswork and unworkable TCs. To snap right back at you...
In plain text: you are either delusional or *** trying to breed (which is even worse).
You've been a disappointment to me for a long time.
Likewise, I didn't think you'd be so...
Of course you can. The main advantage of Canvas is that it's 100% flexible and everything is possible and there are no restrictions. The main thing is creativity.
...
Nikolai, is there a solution to the following question?
Kanvas itself starts to decrease in speed when the XY indicator (not Kanvas') is used in addition to it on the chart
Separate indicator for canvas (Prototype_RectangleAndLine v2.mq5):
Works fast. But if there is another indicator by XY (PrototypeXY.mq5), then kanvas indicator slows down/steady/lowers down.
What can I do?
I can write a product through Kanvas, but using it with other object indicators slows down.
And I will definitely be written to and complained about)
Nikolai, is there a solution to the following issue?
The kanvas itself starts to decrease in speed when the XY indicator (not the kanvas one) is used on the chart along with it
This is a separate indicator by kanvas (Prototype_RectangleAndLine v2.mq5):
Works fast. But if there is another indicator by XY (PrototypeXY.mq5), then kanvas indicator slows down/steady/lowers down.
What can I do?
I can write a product through Kanvas, but using it with other object indicators slows down.
And I will definitely be written to complain).
First, you need to fix your indicator with objects according to this algorithm.
First of all, you need to remember the following thing:
secondly, I repeat once again - the main source of braking is asynchronous ChartGet functions.
Until MQ solves this, problems with normal comfortable visualization will persist.
Third, why do you use XY coordinates for binding and recalculation of the position, instead of time and price (OBJPROP_TIME and OBJPROP_PRICE) and don't use the ObjectMove function?
fourth, to save time, you may "friend" these indicators through resource sharing to transfer the same parameters within one window (we mean the asynchronous braking functions). In this case, max_price, min_price, win_width, win_height, which take the most time to keep up to date. So, we can implement some resource singleton. One for all the friendly indicators.
But it is a bit more complicated and tricky.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/373000/page5#comment_23374308
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/373000/page7#comment_23375703
off-topic, but since there are some Canvas experts and fans here...
I've found a really useful thing, which is obviously missing in the terminal and which cannot be done in any other way than via Canvas
("enemy" terminal, the style of drawing bars - with three dots).
If anyone wants to practice (or show how cool they are), welcome.