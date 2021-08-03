How to make objects drawn by XY change smoothly (MT4 vs MT5) - page 7
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What kind of third-party is it? Some kind of universal technical analysis program? But you have to code there too, and its capabilities are much lower than those of Metatrader.
Or does this mean a standard development environment in some language? It's a scary thing to practically write a terminal for your own use from scratch.
It is worth becoming a programmer to understand the subject and the features of the terminal and not to have wrong desires.
You are not far from the truth. Separate program on Windows. Previously used Timing Solution, then it went from there.
Yes, I'm about to. Difficult but possible, loads of information, like typing "forex" into a search engine .
You are not far from the truth. Separate program on Windows. Previously used Timing Solution, then it took off.
Yes, I'm about to. It's complicated but possible, there's a lot of information, it's like typing "forex" into a search engine.
Everyone has as much fun as he likes, if he has nowhere to spend the money and time.
Metatrader has everything ready - just code it and immediately check it in the tester. Only the aura of mystery disappears, which is not very appealing to grail sellers. Without being integrated with the tester, you can stay in a sweet sense of faith for a very long time. And this tester (fuck it))), shatters all dreams (of tester grails sellers).
So I perfectly understand the zeal of some to alienate people from the tester.
Everyone has as much fun as they want and as much fun as they can, if they have nowhere else to spend their money and time.
Without being integrated with the tester, one can stay in a sweet sense of faith for a very long time. And this tester (fuck it))), shatters all dreams (of tester grails sellers).
You can't be fooled by sight and experience. I don't use a tester at all. Did a much simpler thing - ordered a program to randomly roam various parameters.
All works, oddly enough. A lot of time has been spent and I don't regret it at all. It will work on any noise. Everyone has their own methods.
Sight and experience can't be fooled. I don't use a tester at all. I made it much simpler - I ordered a programme to randomly wander through the various parameters.
Everything works, strangely enough. A lot of time has been spent and I don't regret it at all. It will work on any noise. Everyone has their own methods.
Well, well - on any noise)) On a coin, too? The main thing is to stay away from the tester so the myth doesn't collapse.This is where it gets interesting.
Well, well - on any noise)) On a coin too? The main thing is to stay away from the tester so that the myth doesn't collapse.Here it will be more interesting.
Yes, including on a coin, even though by hand random.... and on pink and white noise and on any other...Checked a very long time.
It is possible to cheat the system if you want to.
This is a separate topic....There is a discussion about Canvas, not the grail.
Yes, including on a coin, even though by hand random.... and on pink and on white noise and on any other...Checked for a very long time.
It is possible to cheat the system if you want to.
This is already a separate topic....There is a discussion of Canvas, not a grail.
Everything is clear, you don't have to continue.
It's clear, you don't need to go on.
It's an error in the code. Canvas has nothing to do with it.
Resolved this way. Code:
Replaced by.
Got it:
So tell me, what are you doing, why do you need to link to pixels through price or to price through pixels?
I am making an indicator. I am transferring it from MT4 to MT5. I had no problems with the objects in MT4. In MT5 with the same functions - slowness.
And this product cannot be done differently (without XY) in any way.
And how does it affect the profitability of the trading system? Or at least on the ease of testing it in the tester in order to quickly determine whether it is useful or not?
I do not quite understand the essence of the question. I meant the trading panel chart. How will it affect profitability? Exactly the same as the Money Management from the textbook.
About the speed of testing (if we are talking about kanvas graphics), it's obvious. The tester checks the algorithm, looking for bugs and so on. The faster is the work, the faster is the checking process. This is necessary, first of all, for me. And whether someone will like it or not is a second question, the main thing is that I like it.
I'm making an indicator. Transferring from MT4 to MT5. In MT4 there were no problems with objects. In MT5 with the same functions - sluggishness.
And this product cannot be done differently (without XY) in any way.
I'm not quite clear on the point. I meant the trading panel graphic. How it affects the profitability? Exactly the same as in the textbook Manipulation.
The speed of testing (if we are speaking about the kanvas graphics) is obvious. The tester checks the algorithm, looking for bugs and so on. The faster is the work, the faster is the checking process. This is necessary, first of all, for me. And whether someone will like it or not is a second question - the main thing is that I like it.
Are you kidding or pretending? What's unclear here? What kind of a task is it that requires a pixel to price or price to pixels? I know you're making an indicator of some kind.) You'd also like to say "I'm programming something in MQL5...") ))
And what's wrong with manimanagement in a textbook?