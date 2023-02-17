Experiment - page 98
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Where do you see a drain? The balance is stable, equities are also stable and their volatility is in the range of 20 % -totally dependent on the volatility of the major currency pairs. Have you seen a more reliable automated trading system? What else are you unhappy about?
Jealous, obviously! I think you have to put all the dough you have into the signal and start getting fabulously rich, while others are snapping at you and slandering you all over the place! )
Where do you see a drain? The balance is stable, equities are also stable and their volatility is in the range of 20 % -totally dependent on the volatility of the major currency pairs. Have you seen a more reliable automated trading system? What else are you not satisfied with?
You need a Growth graph - only Growth will show the real picture, from which the effects of withdrawals and top-ups are excluded.
Here is the Growth graph:
Here is a graph of the increase:
This graph unequivocally says: this is a total flop. Don't be fooled - the growth graph definitely says: this is a failure.
This graph unequivocally says: this is a total flop. Don't be fooled - the growth chart says exactly: this is a failure.
The fact is that, the stage of plummeting falls on different kinds of experiments on TF M1 and H1. Now on TF D1 there is a growth. Take a closer look, please.
The thing is, the plum phase falls on all sorts of experiments on TF M1 and H1. Now on TF D1 there is an increase. Take a closer look, please.
If so, you need to wait a month. But for the future - post ONLY the growth chart so as not to deceive yourself and others.
The thing is, the plum phase falls on all sorts of experiments on TF M1 and H1. Now on TF D1 there is an increase. Take a closer look, please.
If you had been doing the opposite since the start of monitoring, giving your Expert Advisor a command to turn all trades upside down,
we would be seeing a net gain of +18.34% right now,
although wait will be a bit less, as your wild spread has eaten 25% of the deposit )
If so, you need to wait a month. But for the future - post ONLY the growth graph, so as not to deceive yourself and others.
Can't we exclude the M1 and H1 phases from the growth chart, and leave it only from the moment of transition to TF D1? For that purpose we need to keep the charts, for example, since August 1, 2021. From now on I will only publish the growth graph and the values of balance and funds.
Is it possible to exclude the M1 and H1 phases from the growth chart, and leave it only from the moment of transition to the TF D1? To do this, you need to keep charts, for example, from August 1, 2021.
You open a new account, put the Expert Advisor on it and monitor the growth. That is all.
Is it possible to exclude the M1 and H1 phases from the growth chart, and leave it only from the moment of transition to the TF D1? For this purpose, the graphs should be kept, for example, from 1 August 2021. From now on I will publish only the growth chart and the values of balance and funds.
What is the point?
We have already seen everything.
Now go on trading, clearly in the system, but without the next replenishment, from the pension savings fund!
If you sink or have a large drawdown, do not ignore it, just publish it and tell them what happened.
If equity does not fall at least within two months, you can start rejoicing.