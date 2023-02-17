Experiment - page 183

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By the way, the name of the unknown company is similar to the one that has been ragged from all the exchanges/markets and had its licences revoked...

Renaissance

(not about Russia and our locals)

[Deleted]  

Senate accuses financiers of engaging in fiction

Renaissance Technologies, Barclays and Deutsche Bank accused of failing to pay taxes



The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has accused financial services company Renaissance Technologies of failing to pay $6 billion in taxes, with Barclays and Deutsche Bank helping it do so, according to senators.


The Senate Permanent Subcommittee onInvestigationson Monday nightaccused Renaissance Technologies LLC, a major hedge fund of the financial company Medallion Fund, of underpaying a total of $6 billion in taxes over 14 years with the help of two of the world's leading banks, Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG.

Read more:https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2530444

[Deleted]  
Олег avtomat:

Senate accuses financiers of engaging in fiction

Renaissance Technologies, Barclays and Deutsche Bank accused of tax evasion



The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has accused financial services company Renaissance Technologies of failing to pay $6 billion in taxes, with Barclays and Deutsche Bank helping it do so, according to senators.


The Senate Permanent Subcommittee onInvestigationson Monday nightaccused Renaissance Technologies LLC, a major hedge fund of the financial company Medallion Fund, of underpaying a total of $6 billion in taxes over 14 years with the help of two of the world's leading banks, Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG.

Read more:https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2530444

This is very valuable information for a pensioner with 10,000 roubles
 
The main thing is that it's very fresh ;)
[Deleted]  
PapaYozh:
The main thing is that it's very fresh ;)

The main thing is that it is a credible fact.

And once a liar... you know.

 
Олег avtomat:

The main thing is that it's a reliable fact.

And once a liar... you know.

Just a tax optimisation attempt gone awry...:))
Google and Apple have lost courts and paid multi-billion dollar fines too.
You know, this is sometimes the case in countries where an independent judiciary and independent media exist and work:))
 
Nikolai Semko:
Just an attempt to optimise taxation failed...:))
Google and Apple have also lost courts and paid multi-billion dollar fines.
You know, this is sometimes the case in countries where an independent judiciary and independent media exist and work. :))
I've been doing some math - is it profitable to hold a hedge fund? Even without doing the math, I realised that it is a trough for the government, not the owner. So you are describing what should have happened.
[Deleted]  
Nikolai Semko:
Just a tax optimisation attempt gone awry...))
Google and Apple have also lost courts and paid multi-billion dollar fines.
You know, this is sometimes the case in countries where an independent judiciary and independent media exist and work:))

about"independent judiciary and independent media" is very funny ;))))

Yep --"tax optimization", "effective managers" and all that crap ;)))

[Deleted]  
Олег avtomat:

about"independent judiciary and independent media" is very funny ;))))

Yeah --"tax optimisation", "efficient managers" and other bullshit ;)))

Nikolai lives and works in Canada, he knows what he's talking about. Where are you going?
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
Nikolai lives and works in Canada, he knows what he is talking about. Where are you going?

how stupid you are...

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