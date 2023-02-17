Experiment - page 183
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By the way, the name of the unknown company is similar to the one that has been ragged from all the exchanges/markets and had its licences revoked...
Renaissance
(not about Russia and our locals)
Senate accuses financiers of engaging in fiction
Renaissance Technologies, Barclays and Deutsche Bank accused of failing to pay taxes
The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has accused financial services company Renaissance Technologies of failing to pay $6 billion in taxes, with Barclays and Deutsche Bank helping it do so, according to senators.
The Senate Permanent Subcommittee onInvestigationson Monday nightaccused Renaissance Technologies LLC, a major hedge fund of the financial company Medallion Fund, of underpaying a total of $6 billion in taxes over 14 years with the help of two of the world's leading banks, Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG.
Read more:https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2530444
Senate accuses financiers of engaging in fiction
Renaissance Technologies, Barclays and Deutsche Bank accused of tax evasion
The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has accused financial services company Renaissance Technologies of failing to pay $6 billion in taxes, with Barclays and Deutsche Bank helping it do so, according to senators.
The Senate Permanent Subcommittee onInvestigationson Monday nightaccused Renaissance Technologies LLC, a major hedge fund of the financial company Medallion Fund, of underpaying a total of $6 billion in taxes over 14 years with the help of two of the world's leading banks, Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG.
Read more:https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2530444
The main thing is that it's very fresh ;)
The main thing is that it is a credible fact.
And once a liar... you know.
The main thing is that it's a reliable fact.
And once a liar... you know.
Just an attempt to optimise taxation failed...:))
Just a tax optimisation attempt gone awry...))
about"independent judiciary and independent media" is very funny ;))))
Yep --"tax optimization", "effective managers" and all that crap ;)))
about"independent judiciary and independent media" is very funny ;))))
Yeah --"tax optimisation", "efficient managers" and other bullshit ;)))
Nikolai lives and works in Canada, he knows what he is talking about. Where are you going?
how stupid you are...