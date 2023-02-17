Experiment - page 76
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Well, yeah, I did, in the tester.
And on every page shouted that real...
The PNB waited a long time for the moment and finally caught gold on the fall:
PNB waited a long time for the moment and finally caught gold on the fall:
Trend caught, no doubt, but on the flat it pours like a watering can, 80/20 unprofitable.
The trend is catching, no doubt, but on the flat it's pouring in like a watering can, 80/20 losing.
Gave a lot of explanations. Chase the bad periods of PNB performance. PNB didn't catch the trend, they were waiting for the trend.
as it's not realistic to lose in a trend trade.
Hope is the last to die.
Checked, nothing to die for.
Checked with a drained signal?
Gave many explanations on many occasions. Chase the bad periods of PNB's performance. PNB didn't catch the trend, they were waiting for that trend.
О!. Good run of funds today. It would be a shame if TC didn't lock in and went negative.
О!. Good run of funds today. It would be a shame if TC didn't lock in and go negative.
The trend is slow and subtle in terms of analysis. You can't rush it.
Rena, hang in there!
I see a growth dance in you on a pro level that the rest of us can't see.
"Good" is also in the surveillance zone...