Experiment - page 73

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[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:
It is advisable to know more than a little about the market ;)
Where has Test gone?
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

in past episodes of this wonderful series, sadly lost,

described the algorithm.

see deleted posts :-)

---

if you know little more than nothing about the market, it is quite possible to trade by flipping a coin

and the result will be better than PNB :-)

Look at the PNB first, only then compare it with a coin.Equity plummets with double the lot.Know a little more than nothing about the subject of your conversation. Aren't you tired of talking about the coin? A coin is an admission of your powerlessness to the market.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

equities are twinned with double the lot.


;)) Oh, yeah!


 
Renat Akhtyamov:
It is desirable to know more than a little about the market ;)

Tomorrow is Friday, so you can flip a coin :-)

the algorithm is simple:

- get up at 7:00 a.m., read Reuters, Bloomberg, CNN.

- if what you read doesn't make you think of a great crisis and the end of the world.

- at 9:00 a.m., flip a coin, buy/sell, and get out to admire nature.

- come back at 12:00, if there's a profit, pick it up. And go mingle with the ladies

- come back at 16, if there's a profit, pick it up. The garage is waiting, let's go there

- at 11 p.m. come back and close up if there's anything left.

If anyone is curious, I'll tell you later why and how it works

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Where did Test disappear to?
I needed a trend indicator that would bring clarity to one of my last systems. I had a few options for calculating the balance in forex.
Anyway.
For about two weeks I have been trying the indicator on the screen above. It is really not bad and pulls the equity upwards. Moreover, growth of eVity outpaces the balance fall by about two times.
This completes the mission of the indicator. Today I have compared it to the one on which I am milking 300 prz, having unambiguously decided on the formula. I had to choose the trend option.
The indicator gives about 80% of correct signals on hays and lows.
It lacks smoothness of transition from buy to sell and vice versa.
However, it is much better than a mask.
My signals are almost immediately archived because they are ultra-high frequency, which is not a weak load for this seovis. But even if it were otherwise, this system still wouldn't show. If everything is OK, I will tell you about the nasty trend one day.
The main thing in forex is not the forecast, but the ability to profitably sell as much as one buys and buy as much as one sells.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
My signals are archived almost immediately as they are ultra-high frequency. which is not a weak load for this seoview.

The signal may be placed in the archive due to a long absence of trading activity.

"Ultra-high frequency" signals are not moved to the archive by the rules of the service.

It just happens that some owners of leaked signals quickly make them non-public.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:
I needed a trend indicator that would bring clarity to one of my last systems. I had a few options for calculating the balance in forex.
Anyway.
For about two weeks I have been trying the indicator on the screen above. It is really not bad and pulls the equity upwards. Moreover, growth of eVity outpaces the balance fall by about two times.
This completes the mission of the indicator. Today I have compared it to the one on which I am milking 300 prz, having unambiguously decided on the formula. I had to choose the trend option.
The indicator gives about 80% of correct signals on hays and lows.
It lacks smoothness of transition from buy to sell and vice versa.
However, it is much better than a mask.
My signals are almost immediately archived because they are ultra-high frequency, which is not a weak load for this seovis. But even if it were otherwise, this system still wouldn't show. If everything is OK, I will tell you about the nasty trend indicator sometime.
The main thing in forex is not the forecast, but the ability to profitably sell as much as one buys and buy as much as one sells.
I hope you're not like Yusuf, you know how to get it out of the archive.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

For two weeks I have been torturing the indicator screened above. It is really not bad and pulls the equity upwards. At the same time the growth of eqiitiy outstrips the fall of balance by about two times.
This completes the mission of the indicator. Today I have compared it to the one on which I am milking 300 prz, having unambiguously decided on the formula. I had to choose the trend option.
The indicator gives about 80% of the correct signals on hawks and lows.

Which indicator are you talking about the red and blue one in the picture?

Or the indicator PnB Yusufkhoja Sultonov. ?

How long have you been earning 300 prts in real money? In 5-6 months with this kind of income you can make a muzen green,

Have you tried it? )

 
What's up? ;)))))
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
What's up? ;)))))
Such restrictions have been in place for some time.
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