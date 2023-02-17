Experiment - page 73
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It is advisable to know more than a little about the market ;)
in past episodes of this wonderful series, sadly lost,
described the algorithm.
see deleted posts :-)
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if you know little more than nothing about the market, it is quite possible to trade by flipping a coin
and the result will be better than PNB :-)
Look at the PNB first, only then compare it with a coin.Equity plummets with double the lot.Know a little more than nothing about the subject of your conversation. Aren't you tired of talking about the coin? A coin is an admission of your powerlessness to the market.
equities are twinned with double the lot.
;)) Oh, yeah!
It is desirable to know more than a little about the market ;)
Tomorrow is Friday, so you can flip a coin :-)
the algorithm is simple:
- get up at 7:00 a.m., read Reuters, Bloomberg, CNN.
- if what you read doesn't make you think of a great crisis and the end of the world.
- at 9:00 a.m., flip a coin, buy/sell, and get out to admire nature.
- come back at 12:00, if there's a profit, pick it up. And go mingle with the ladies
- come back at 16, if there's a profit, pick it up. The garage is waiting, let's go there
- at 11 p.m. come back and close up if there's anything left.
If anyone is curious, I'll tell you later why and how it works
Where did Test disappear to?
The signal may be placed in the archive due to a long absence of trading activity.
"Ultra-high frequency" signals are not moved to the archive by the rules of the service.
It just happens that some owners of leaked signals quickly make them non-public.
I needed a trend indicator that would bring clarity to one of my last systems. I had a few options for calculating the balance in forex.
Which indicator are you talking about the red and blue one in the picture?
Or the indicator PnB Yusufkhoja Sultonov. ?
How long have you been earning 300 prts in real money? In 5-6 months with this kind of income you can make a muzen green,
Have you tried it? )
What's up? ;)))))