Should a trader be greedy? - page 9
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Three or more indicators are needed 1. warning of possible prey 2. allowing prey to be taken as the conditions are right 3. confirming the moment of opportunity When all three (or four?) conditions are met - our warriors rush at the enemy!
It may be that when all 3 conditions have been met, there is nothing left to take.
Is one alleged incident worth causing a panic about?
Is one alleged incident worth causing a panic about?
No, of course not. Unless it's the one incident that leads to the deposit being wiped out.
;)
If you make trades randomly, there will be a slow and long drain because of the spread, almost an equilibrium. Using indicators (indices) shifts the equilibrium for the better. The robot will make consistent profits, interrupted by the occasional, but well-fed, moose. The turkeys, thanks to their organisation, will beat the silly moose. For example such an achievement in three for comparing the turkeyless sweats of 4 weeks: See the difference? 102% in three days with turkeys is a nice graph on the left - that's an average of 15% per day. And a mere 23% in 4 weeks without indulges is the curve chart on the right - an average of 50 times less per day and still most of the time in the red drawdown. Which chart would an investor prefer?
If you make trades randomly, there will be a slow and long drain because of the spread, almost an equilibrium. Using indicators (indices) shifts the equilibrium for the better. The robot will make consistent profits, interrupted by the occasional, but well-fed, moose. The turkeys, thanks to their organisation, will beat the silly moose. Such an achievement in three for example compared to the turkeyless sweats of 4 weeks:
See the difference? 30% in 3 days with indulators is a beautiful chart on the left and only 23% in 4 weeks without indulators is a curve chart on the right with an average of 10 times less per day and even more most of the time in the red drawdown. Which chart would an investor prefer?
The one on the right.
What fool would invest in the statistics of a demo account and only for a day and a half....
If the trader didn't risk his own 100 quid, who would trust him?
If you make trades randomly, there will be a slow and long drain because of the spread, almost an equilibrium. Using indicators (indices) shifts the equilibrium for the better. The robot will make consistent profits, interrupted by the occasional but well-fed moose. The turkeys, thanks to their organisation, will beat the silly moose. Such an achievement in three for example compared to the turkeyless sweats of 4 weeks:
I don't see how the absence of three (or even four?) indicators makes trading random and their presence makes trading non-random.
Trading is made non-random by: fundamental analysis, understanding of the pricing mechanism, insider information. If there is none of these, then trading based on indicators is still random.
The main thing in our business is not to lose and this is already an indicator - 4 weeks of keeping the account is already an indicator, and three days is not an indicator - in one day you can lose everything.
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You have raised almost 10,000 out of 5,000 - but how fast did you drain 5,000 of them - one more spurt and you are sure to be drained.
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I think that's not a bad result.
I think it's a good result.
So what's good? 86% in 4 weeks!!! and then you loudly flush? i showed the ability to flush and flush again
3 days, 4 weeks is all about nothing.
Three months is also nothing.
A year is very little, two is something, three or four years is an indicator.