Should a trader be greedy? - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have multiplied like this ! and if you run them together the computer starts to glitch (and it's only 6 terminals)
Why do you need to run them all together?
Why would you run them all together?
what about - each account works with its own funds with its own broker.
what about - each account works with its own funds with its own broker.
Which funds? Which broker?
You can't open a hundred demo accounts with one broker?
You were asked to read it again.
what about - each account works with its own funds with its own broker.
The account doesn't work at all.
It is the advisor that works, if you have one.
Having an account in itself does not in any way compel you to have a permanent connection to it.
Which funds? Which broker?
You can't open a hundred demo accounts with one broker?
You were asked to read it again.
Even if I open demo accounts with one broker - each account is individual.
Even if I open demo accounts with the same broker - each account is individual.
What is an individual account?
Judging by the way your chart is up and down - you have a risky strategy based on greed, but I have a no-lose strategy - and where's the risk in that? It's calculation, forethought... And look at the reliability indicator: I have 1/5 and you have 0/5.
It's not greed but fear. If I were greedy, I'd do a lot more.
And I piss and don't let profits grow, hence the shortfall in profits.
Just not on greed, but fear. If I was greedy. I'd be making a lot more.
Why are you arguing with him? Just pull the stats from the terminal for the period when you went from 50000 to 145000 and show it to him.
What is an individual account?
Have you ever set up a terminal? Do you even have a demo account?
That's what I'm saying: you have to trade with a robot. He has strong nerves. To do that, you have to pick three indicators...