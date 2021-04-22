Should a trader be greedy? - page 6
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To do this, you have to pick up three indicators...
Why three?
That's what I'm saying: you have to trade with a robot. He has strong nerves. You have to pick three indicators for that...
Robots are losing
Have you ever set up a terminal? Do you have any account at all - even a demo one?
yucklmn....
You were shown a scheme how you can demonstrate an IDEAL demo account WITHOUT any losing trades and WITHOUT any trading strategy.
It's just the simplest scheme - so that you understand how to scam suckers.
Open 20 demo accounts with one broker (not 100, so that you don't get confused).
At 9:00 in the morning on EURUSD, you open 10 accounts to Buy, 10 to Sell. At 6:00 p.m. you close all the orders. You will have 10 accounts in the + side and 10 in the - side. You then discard the negative accounts, and at 9:00 in the morning, you open 5 orders inBuy and 5 in Sell on the same pair again.And so on. Until there is no loss-making trades left.
YOU DO NOT NEED TO KEEP THE TERMINAL RUNNING - THERE ARE NO EXPERT ADVISORS AND ROBOTS. You do not have to think. Everything is stupid.
You run around the branches with the statistics of this one account and shout that everyone is stupid and you are a dumbass.
Add some strategy and over-sitting to this - less bills will be needed.
Add some strategy and over-simulation to this - less bills will be needed.
When Signal is broadcast - there is no opportunity to cheat others. You just open a demo and sign up for Signal - and you'll see what I mean.
When the Signal is broadcast - there is no possibility of fooling others. You just open up the demo and register the Signal - and you'll see what I mean.
No one understands what you mean.
When the Signal is broadcast - there is no possibility of fooling others. You just open up the demo and register the Signal - and you'll see what I mean.
The bottom tick is for what?
The bottom tick is for what?
This will be your personal - which is not shown to everyone
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Do you mean - that it's possible to cheat here too? It may very well be!
It will be personal - which is not on display for everyone
It was a rhetorical question. It did not require an answer. Its purpose was to show you that you don't have to broadcast anything, but you can periodically post pictures from the most successfulsignal.
It was a rhetorical question. It did not require an answer. Its purpose was to show you that you don't have to broadcast anything anywhere, but you can periodically post pictures from the most successfulsignal.
No, the whole story will jump out there and you will see everything. There is no way to show a good result if you make good and bad ones.