Should a trader be greedy? - page 2
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Yes, yes!!! and I wonder where WebGopnik put his past signals. Also wrote: Looked High Profit - well, not bad at all. I can do that too. and where can i do that?
That's all the more reason. Where are the other accounts? Drained?
nothing new
the standard is almost the same for all
Yes, yes!!! and I wonder where WebGopnik put his past signals. Also wrote: Looked High Profit - well, not bad at all. I can do that too. And where can I do that?
Just take it easy, don't worry.
Yes, yes!!! It's enough that you're worried. Whoa, what are you worried about? A gopper in a month has 6%
Yes, yes!!! It's enough that you're worried. Wait, why are you worried?
it's in a day and a gopper in a month 6%
a whole day with no BOSS !!!
I'm worried because it's 5 hours with an overstay.
That's it!!! I'm turning on the greed and I'm going to leak. Spread out...
All day long though, no Looseies !!!
WebGopnik !!! Where are you?
That's it!!! I'm turning on the greed and I'm going to leak. Spread out...
All day long though, no Looseies !!!
WebGopnik !!! Where are you?
webgopnik: Ну, неплохо-неплохо. Будет интересно посмотреть через месяц-два, какая доходность будет
Try it without lots!!! Is it too weak? I'll wait until you gain 70% and overtake you again... Your main error is this: Average holding time: 11 hours , while I have only 1 hour - grabbed and ran and therefore my deposit growth rate is 11 times higher. My chart is an exponent, lot and speed is proportional to funds. Full order, i.e. for the whole deposit and no losses
Try it without lots!!! Is it too weak? I'll wait until you gain 70% and overtake you again... Your main error is this: Average holding time: 11 hours , while I have only 1 hour - grabbed and ran and therefore my deposit growth rate is 11 times higher. My chart is an exponent, lot and speed is proportional to funds. Full order, i.e. for the whole deposit and no losses.
This is a high-risk strategy, while I trade medium and low-risk
Judging by the way your chart is up and down - you have a risky strategy based on greed, but I have a no-lose strategy - and where's the risk in that? It's calculation, forethought... And look at the reliability indicator: I have 1/5 and you have 0/5.