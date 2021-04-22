Should a trader be greedy? - page 4
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Go back to the top of the page and read it all over again.
why? - You're laughing at the guys - I suggest you show off your skills, too. (so that we can laugh at you too).
Any fool can do it.
It's easy - you open 100 accounts, trade multi-directional trades or different TS, choose one account, the most successful, publish statistics and write that all ... and you're a dartan
You open 128 accounts on 64 buy, 64 sell. 64 went in the red, 64 are on the plus side
64 accounts remain, 32 buy, 32 sell. 32 down, 32 no-losses on the plus side
leaves 32 accounts for 16 buy, for 16 sell. 16 went minus, 16 no-losses on the plus side
there are 16 accounts left for 8 buy, 8 sell. 8 went minus, 8 no-losses on the plus side
there are 8 accounts left for 4 buy, 4 sell.4 went negative, 4 without looses on the plus side
4 accounts remain on 2 buy, on 2 sell.2 went down, 2 are on the plus side without looses
2 accounts remain on 1 buy, 1 sell.1 went in the red, 1 without looses in the plus
1 account remains
I have 21 trades without looses
To demonstrate this by your method, you would have to open more than 2 million accounts - even a fool could not manage it......
You open 128 accounts.
Technically it's expensive - You need 128 terminals. You need a super computer.
You open 128 accounts for 64 buy, 64 sell. 64 down, 64 no-losses on the plus side
leaves 64 accounts for 32 buying, 32 selling. 32 down, 32 no-losses on the plus side
leaves 32 accounts for 16 buy, for 16 sell. 16 went minus, 16 no-losses on the plus side
there are 16 accounts left for 8 buy, 8 sell. 8 went minus, 8 no-losses on the plus side
there are 8 accounts left for 4 buy, 4 sell.4 went negative, 4 without looses on the plus side
4 accounts remain on 2 buy, on 2 sell.2 went down, 2 are on the plus side without looses
2 accounts remain on 1 buy, 1 sell.1 went in the negative, 1 without looses in the plus
remains 1 account
I had 21 trades without looses
To demonstrate this with your method, you have to open more than 2 million accounts - even a fool can hardly manage it......
You didn't have doubling, did you?
If you haven't doubled, you only need 2 accounts.
Technically it is costly - It needs 128 terminals . You need a super computer.
No. You need a head on your shoulders.
You open 128 accounts for 64 buy, 64 sell. 64 down, 64 no-losses on the plus side
leaves 64 accounts for 32 buying, 32 selling. 32 down, 32 no-losses on the plus side
leaves 32 accounts for 16 buy, for 16 sell. 16 went minus, 16 no-losses on the plus side
there are 16 accounts left for 8 buy, 8 sell. 8 went minus, 8 no-losses on the plus side
there are 8 accounts left for 4 buy, 4 sell.4 went negative, 4 without looses on the plus side
4 accounts remain on 2 buy, on 2 sell.2 went down, 2 are on the plus side without looses
2 accounts remain on 1 buy, 1 sell.1 went in the red, 1 without looses in the plus
remains 1 account
I have 21 trades without looses
To demonstrate this by your method, you need to open more than 2 million accounts - even a fool could not manage it......
Well, the scheme is written as for fools - by over sitting you can handle a smaller number
Technically it is costly - It needs 128 terminals . You need a supercomputer.
You don't need a supercomputer - don't make it up
No need for supercomputers - don't make it up
for each Signal - you need a separate terminal.
for each Signal - you need a separate terminal.
Never mind - just trust
Never mind - just trust
I have it multiplied like this ! and if you run them together - the computer starts to glitch (and it's only 6 terminals)