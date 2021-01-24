Charles Dow's theory - page 110
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Why disclose it?
It is the author's right to disclose it and not to disclose it.
It is possible just to describe the theory superficially, but now many people do not understand where to start research because there is no theory at all and this is the basis for understanding.
You are both right.
I gave you an impetus: I told you where to read and what to pay attention to, what to see and where to look.
Whoever needs it and sees some truth in my words will figure out everything they need for this strategy.
I have been working on it for a long, long time.
The experience, that will give us an understanding of the price manageability and that you can use as an example in real time, I did it for the first time in 2010.
Yes, it's a pattern that ended up building a system.
It's a hell of a lot of work, so telling more of what's already been said makes no common sense.
The push as such to get the spark to appear was not enough, just this is what Renat, write a step by step plan of action without details... for example so 1) Lock, 2) OI, 3) MM, etc.
Does the size of the volume matter when placing opposite orders (lock)?
Anyway, guys, I've got systems. It works up or down, I don't even care which way. See my posts from last years, you'll probably find the answer there. Your questions are wrong, there's no point in answering them. You don't seem to get it, but I'll remind you of my grail later anyway.
Anyway, guys, I've got systems. It works up or down, I don't even care which way. See my posts from last years, you'll probably find the answer there. Your questions are wrong, there's no point in answering them. You don't seem to get it, but I'll remind you of my grail later anyway.
And I don't give a shit, I have my grail, 7 years of hard work, source of eternal youth, Aladdin's lamp, PNB on maxims, pandora's box, dead man's chest. ;-)
Be patient for a while, the truth is out there, it's not about lokas.
I asked Yusuf for something in the Excel file to remove all unnecessary things and there was silence.
He sort of said 'Yes I will' and the process doesn't move.
Eugene, all columns that are not involved in the PNB solution algorithm are considered superfluous and should be removed. There are a lot of conditional transitions there. If you can't figure out the PNB even with the finished working algorithm, you can't present a simplified version of the algorithm. No offense meant. First I wanted to help you, then I see that I will be doing you a useless disservice and help. Carefully go through all the columns and try to figure it out, having first saved the original on an external device or a flash drive. You will better understand the logic of the PNB algorithm. I am always around.
I asked Yusuf for something in the Excel file to remove all unnecessary things and there was silence.
He sort of said 'Yes I will' and the process doesn't move.
Yes, Sheet 3 as I understand it contains a lot of unnecessary data, which makes it confusing to get into the columns.
This is the masterpiece that killed it.
The error in the indicator code
line 1=1/((SUM(GZ:GZ)-HB3-2*ABS(SUM(HF:HF))* IF(GR3<0;-1;1))/GV3)+HARMARASP(GY3/HN3;HM3;1;1)*HR3*CEASE(GR3<0;-1;1))
line 2=1/((SUM(GZ:GZ)-HB3-2*ABS(SUM(HF:HF))*If(GS3<0;-1;1))/GV3)+HARMARASP(GY3/HN3;HM3;1;1)*HR3*EASY(GS3<0;-1;1))
The programmers didn't know this conditional transition!
Where is this transition in Excel? I don't know which columns to look for in Excel.
I wish I could read the letters of the columns or something.
And about the indicator, the GAMMADIST function doesn't participate in the calculation of the indicator at all.
The indicator does not correspond to the Excel. I don't know how to improve and investigate anything in such conditions.
Yes, Sheet 3 as I understand it contains a lot of unnecessary data, which makes it confusing to get into the columns.
This is the masterpiece that killed it.
The error in the indicator code
line 1=1/((SUM(GZ:GZ)-HB3-2*ABS(SUM(HF:HF))* IF(GR3<0;-1;1))/GV3)+HARMARASP(GY3/HN3;HM3;1;1)*HR3*CEASE(GR3<0;-1;1))
line 2=1/((SUM(GZ:GZ)-HB3-2*ABS(SUM(HF:HF))*If(GS3<0;-1;1))/GV3)+HARMARASP(GY3/HN3;HM3;1;1)*HR3*EASY(GS3<0;-1;1))
The programmers didn't know this conditional transition!
Where is this transition in excel? I don't know which columns to look for.
I wish I could read the letters of the columns or something.
And about the indicator, the GAMMADIST function isn't involved in the calculation of the indicator at all.
The indicator does not correspond to the Excel. I don't know how to improve and investigate anything in such conditions.
How can one not understand the logic of solving a problem with a ready-made algorithm? About the two indicator lines - already explained that, the calculation is done with improvised 1/price and the whole algorithm is "flipped" and shown how it is done. This is a very rare case in the market, but,it is solved this way. as shown in the exel code. You help and you are left not understanding. Nonsense.
GAMMADIST=GAMMADRASP
How can one not understand the logic of solving a problem with a ready-made algorithm??? About the two indicator lines - already explained that, the calculation is done with an improvised 1/price and the whole algorithm is "flipped" and shown how it is done. This is a very rare case in the market, but,it is solved this way. as shown in the exel code. You help and you are left not understanding. Nonsense.
GAMMADIST=GAMMADRASP
Excel is so garbage that I do not want to look into it.
And you don't want to guess which calculations in Excel are relevant and which are not.
AboutGAMMADIST even a fool understands that it isGAMMARASP in the line shown.
Only theGAMMADIST function is not relevant in the indicator, because there is no StdGAMMADIST function
Or do you suggest to make it up yourself? Alas, no one is going to correct the littered work.
How can one not understand the logic of solving a problem with a ready-made algorithm??? About the two indicator lines - already explained that, the calculation is done with an improvised 1/price and the whole algorithm is "flipped" and shown how it is done. This is a very rare case in the market, but,it is solved this way. as shown in the exel code. You help and you are left not understanding. Nonsense.
GAMMADIST=GAMMADRASP
for the record, 1/price is an inverse quote.
There is no physical meaning in such a reversal in the middle of the calculation. Just set the inverse quotes straight away
for the record, 1/price is an inverse quotation.
There is no physical sense of such a reversal in the middle of the calculation. Just set the inverse quotes straight away
You could do it this way. In doing so, you will have to revise the logic, so I took the path of least risk. Reverse quotes They say it's all brilliantly simple! Nothing could be simpler. This begs the question, why is it so? What is the physical meaning of a reverse quote in the market?