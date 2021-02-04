Who still believes that the forex market is submitted to technical analysis? - page 18
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Great, a TS using the capabilities of TA, with FA, can already be priced even without published data", according to the axiom, or rather, now, the Dow theory
Exactly right. The current price is the basis. We already know the history of the price. It remains to predict the future. Your theory is correct, but you have little experience in TA. I'm sorry.) I see.
Absolutely right. The current price is the basis. We already know the history of the price. All that remains is to predict the future. Your theory is correct, but you have little experience in TA. I'm sorry.) I see.
Absolutely right. The current price is the basis. We already know the history of the price. All that remains is to predict the future. Your theory is correct, but you have little experience in TA. I'm sorry.) I see.
Mr. Izersky, let you and everyone in the world know that I am the one who raised the Dow Axiom to the rank of the Law №14.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/358795/page12#comment_19949258 having previously proved it mathematically or theoretically, as you like and now, use this fact boldly in your works and trade!
Mr. Izersky, let it be known to you and everyone in the world that it was I who raised the Dow axiom to the rank of Law 14.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/358795/page12#comment_19949258 having previously proved it mathematically or theoretically, as you like and now, use this fact boldly in your writings and trading!
Thank you. I take the best in my luggage. And your experience as well.
Who still believes that the forex market is served by technical analysis?
I don't believe it, I'm just going on a five-day job from this year to make money with technical analysis and maths.
I don't believe it, I'm just going on a five-day job from this year to make money with technical analysis and maths.
You're in for a fiasco, because maths doesn't work in forex. Hundreds of indicators prove it.
What a mess in the head.
Who still believes that the forex market is served by technical analysis?
It does not matter whether it is forex or funds or anything else. These systems are controlled not by private investors but by market makers, including the state. The nature of all this is that technical analysis works and does not work, or rather it works, but each time differently. The degree of processing of the same signals is different every time (often merely formal) and is determined only in the present. It depends on invisible parameters on the chart - the real supply and demand.
People don't get to choose the president and mayor dka who told you that these people will be allowed to set the price of basic commodities (currency of raw materials) based on different lines?
I own a factory and I produce bread. I spend 10 roubles to produce one piece. And yes - I produced a batch and spent on its production 1000 rubles - and most importantly I do not know how much to sell it for after that. I thought about what to do? And came to the only right conclusion - I'll ask passers-by. So I went outside, went to the town square and asked those uncles and aunt Marusya - how much should I sell a batch of bread? After looking at the average stochastics and zigzags, they said they'd take the whole batch for 9 roubles. I told them - good, and set the price at 2500 rubles per batch or 25 rubles per unit.
I wonder how long the "market participants" will sit without bread, given that its cost price is already kept to a minimum, and all the other producers sell bread not cheaper than all the producers agreed?
It does not matter whether it is forex or funds or anything else. These systems are controlled not by private investors but by market makers, including the state. The nature of all this is that technical analysis works and does not work, or rather it works, but each time differently. The degree of processing of the same signals is different every time (often merely formal) and is determined only in the present. It depends on invisible parameters on the chart - the real supply and demand.
People don't get to choose the president and mayor dka who told you that these people will be allowed to set the price of basic commodities (currency of raw materials) based on different lines?
I own a factory and I produce bread. I spend 10 roubles to produce one piece. And yes - I produced a batch and spent on its production 1000 rubles - and most importantly I do not know how much to sell it for after that. I thought about what to do? And came to the only right conclusion - I'll ask passers-by. So I went outside, went to the town square and asked those uncles and aunt Marusya - how much should I sell a batch of bread? After looking at the average stochastics and zigzags, they said they'd take the whole batch for 9 roubles. I told them - good, and set the price at 2500 rubles per batch or 25 rubles per unit.
I wonder how long the "market participants" will sit without bread, given that its cost price is already kept to a minimum, and all the other producers sell bread not cheaper than all the producers agreed?
i don't know, it always turns from minus to plus (it closes for the first time 4000bucks and change the pattern and then i will remove the EA and again i will put an EA that would have closed for 2000 more than my balance)
here at 1 minute, opens both ways from the signals and if there is a large loss, it increases the lot
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For show - the signal does not look nice (more losing than profitable) - but the profit is not bad.