Who still believes that the forex market is submitted to technical analysis? - page 23
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There is no difference, kitchens are well quoted now, and the execution, if you trade manually you won't notice the difference
the euro bank sets the euro against the dollar.
the US bank sets the dollar against the euro.
who will win?
Friendship will win.
even with the tight spread :-)
Friendship will win out.
These comrades work quite well together(mutual intervention).
Or should I go straight to the real without a proper trading strategy - so that I can lose?
If you trade on the demo, write that you trade on the demo. bragging about demo profits is a bit strange.
you may have a different level of performance on the demo and real, for especially kitchen instruments (cryptos as well) the execution level and spreads / commissions may be different, so it's better to test on the real account.
If you trade on demo, write that you trade on demo. boasting about demo profits is a bit strange.
You may have a different level of executions and spreads/commissions for especially kitchen instruments (crypto as well) on demo and real, so it's better to test on real account.
What difference does it make to you if I'm on the demo or on the real account?
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Here's another example - the opening goes both ways and the account does not fail - but accumulates.
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Theopening of positions does not go as it pleases - it works exactly according to the technical analysis.
The wizard was sent to the factory...
My friend, do you even know who you happen to be talking to? There are others waiting in line to speak to him.
Heh-heh-heh...
This reminds me of the Washington Experiment.
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/classicaltheatre/-velikii-skripach-igral-v-metro-na-skripke-za-35-mln-dollarov-i-zarabotal-32-dollara-5e4e54d495ed5c05adb33ac0
It reminds me of the "Washington Experiment".
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/classicaltheatre/-velikii-skripach-igral-v-metro-na-skripke-za-35-mln-dollarov-i-zarabotal-32-dollara-5e4e54d495ed5c05adb33ac0
Just happened to be in the wrong place, in trading and business as well, if you have $ 3.5 million and do not know the exact place to earn, you can also earn $ 32 if you are lucky, but you can lose all 3.5 million. For example, recently, many started to buy bitcoin at the peak and when the market turned down to make a correction, instantly, all who invested fully lost $ 200 million.
Heh-heh-heh...
That's just f... f... f... f... f... f... f... f... f.
Heh-heh-heh...
That's just fucked up.
Fix the f... t... or there'll be a daytime ban.
(correct the p...ts or there'll be a day ban.
)))