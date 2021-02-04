Who still believes that the forex market is submitted to technical analysis? - page 20
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The Forex market is not fed to anything, it is fed only to statistics, where there is a gap there is a positive statistics or otherwise the expectation that gives a profit, you have to look for where things are still flowing and all other attempts to predict, predict is a waste of time, because the trader lives and trades not for one day, and will trade almost his whole life if this is his profession, it's serious enough, and without statistics and a little mathematics cannot do without it, and the strategy itself should be based on it.
90% of the population owns 10% of the world's wealth or capital. 10% of the population owns 90% of the world's wealth and capital. In the so-called "market" it is not the number of participants which matters but their quality. Never in our lifetime will private investors be able to move the price unless the proportions change.
And the technical analysis simply states the fact. Moreover - the technical indicator is a derivative of the price and this indicator will bend so and so as long as the price and at the end of the period these indicators will not show disturbances in the price movement, the indicator will always show that the price is right))).
In this forex and/or in American funds something else works, something that the eye and the mind do not see yet.
bitcoin for example is a means of a new distribution of money. new people will become rich and new people will become poor. even if you have a lot of money, you need to be in a constant state of flux, relax a bit and they may already be gone.
No. It's all about quantity. And by studying the behaviour of a swarm of bees, locusts or a flock of fish, you can learn more about markets in a couple of weeks/months than a lifetime of digging through "economic and mathematical" literature, reports and endless numbers and formulas. Three-story, like Yusuf wrote, sometimes beautiful and ingenious, but of little relevance to the movement of market charts. For example, do you know how locusts get off the field, what happens at the beginning? :) No? I do. I don't care how much money you have. No one can resist the wave, no matter how many times Soros. ) Biden will tweet the news on the dot and Soros will get up to pee on the dot.
The quality can be outbalanced by quantity only if the total qualitative characteristic of quantity is greater than the qualitative characteristic of quality by N percent, and the quantity must be constantly coordinated, so that no gram of their total quality characteristic is spent on anything but target. If the coordination is not correct, nothing will work.
How many cars would it take to run over a BelAZ or throw it off the road? Probably infinitely many and not less. How many people do you need to break a concrete wall with their fists? You can't go against the wave, but it is not traders who make waves, even if they go in one direction with the market at a time. But here there is one more trouble - traders do not just enter the market simultaneously, they also go in different directions.
I do not know about the locusts, unfortunately. I do not know about the locusts, unfortunately, but I do not need them. Locusts are a natural system and their actions are coordinated by their instincts and they themselves control the situation.
Forex is a sophisticated controlled system. Wolves and foxes may also steal chickens from the farmer's henhouse, but for the time being. But they hardly think that chickens are specially raised for them. In Forex nobody hunts for a deposit of a man just like the farmer does not hunt for a wolf. The farmer hunts (as he needs to) for flocks as market makers move the price to catch the flock.
Forex market is not given to anything, it is given only to statistics, where there is a gap there is a positive statistics or otherwise the expectation that gives a profit, you need to look for where things are still flowing and all other attempts to predict, predict, this is a waste of time because the trader lives and trades not for one day, and will trade almost his whole life if this is his profession, everything is serious enough, and without statistics and a little mathematics cannot do without it, as well as the strategy itself should be based on it.
Mathematics describes natural systems. Forex and other markets are artificial systems. It is impossible to use mathematics to predict what my neighbour will do today, even if I have statistics to monitor his behaviour over a very long period. Mathematics predicts that he has to go to work at 8:00 and he doesn't. Okay, he overslept-- he'll be out by 8:30 or 9:30 for sure-- he won't. Well, he'll get out tomorrow, right? He's not. What happened? Two sure bets should have worked - and he was taken to the hospital at 4:30 in the morning and we don't know when he'll arrive.
Mathematics describes natural systems. Forex and other markets are artificial systems. It is impossible to use mathematics to predict what my neighbour will do today, even if I have statistics to monitor his behaviour over a very long period. Mathematics predicts that he has to go to work at 8:00 and he doesn't. Okay, he overslept-- he'll be out by 8:30 or 9:30 for sure-- he won't. Well, he'll get out tomorrow, right? He's not. What happened? 2 e faithful bets should have worked - and he was taken to the hospital at 4-30 in the morning and it is not known when he will arrive.
There are many purely physical (in the sense of absence of human factor) non-linear systems (processes), which are guessing approximately as difficult and ambiguous. The market in this sense is not something exceptional, the exact shape of a single barkhan in the desert or a cloud in the sky or the trajectory of a snowflake is no easier to predict.
And there is nothing to formulate - it's simple.
Teganalysis is trying to form a future price from the past!
It is also called the Grail :)
As soon as this word appears in the title of a forum thread - 100 pages of discussion guaranteed!
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Revelations of a FOREX trader
LOL!
I laughed from the bottom! :D
I don't know about the locusts, unfortunately. It's the only thing I don't need.
Well, you don't need it :)))
Well, you don't have to :)))
I was wondering about the locusts. How does it fly? And the analogy with the market. Tell me.
I wonder if it will close today at 70,000