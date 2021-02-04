Who still believes that the forex market is submitted to technical analysis? - page 11
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sounds a lot like your motto)
You're already of little interest, without presenting an argument.
I have deals that are 10 years old, there are dividends, the asset can be withdrawn at any time.
No kidding, I am looking at the stock exchange.
Tell me, Yuri, is holding a position for such a long period worth anything to you?
is amenable but conditional.
Any thechanalysis is usually well broken by fundamental data. The news comes out and any thechanalysis cracks, deposits squeak and burst on margin, stops are triggered, disrupting the slender thechanalysis.
The question has not changed: what exactly should be considered as thehanalysis? If one method broke the news and the other worked off, then probably the first method should be considered useless, and the second one - good, if this situation repeats itself with a number of outcomes. Everyone rushed to discuss the analysis, meaning something different, so what is the point of such a discussion? So you can discuss business without specifying what, then one will write about a gas station, the other about a shawarma stand, very meaningful and useful it will turn out.
Why? We were also called, I saw a video myself, with my own eyes, where an ordinary trader said: "I've been trading for six months and now I'm here. Come and join us at Hurshavel!". No one has ever invited me from the exchange market in such a way.
Forex brokerage firms do not invite you - but your money:-) And they are going to Courchevel with it.
The Forex brokerage firms are not inviting you - they are inviting your money :-) with which they will go to Courchevel.
Come on, I'm kidding. Of course you're right.
But the question about the cost of holding positions in drawdown for a long time is interesting.
With a TA you can see several steps ahead.
From a dead donkey you will see ears...
That's it, I'm spinning!
Goodbye, Lenny Dovecocks!
Forex brokerage firms are not inviting you - they are inviting your money :-) They will go to Courchevel with it.
As for investing in shares, the same thing - for your money the directors of OOO will pour champagne over the elite whores in Courchevel ))))
The worst thing is when you hear blowing all the horns about the historical maximum dividends and then the stock takes a steep peak within a year and falls by exactly half its value.
imho, the same "horseshit" - but in profile - trade on the FORA with a small leverage, it will be the same stock, with the same yield, the only thing that the FORA has very small movements against the stock - if the leverage of the same 1:500 was given to the stock, the number of those who would sell out has increased significantly)))
No kidding, I'm taking a closer look at the stock exchange.
Tell me, Yuri, does it cost you anything to hold a position for such a long period?
It does not cost anything if you have entered on your own funds, entered paid a commission and that's all, left paid another commission, while the deal is worth c you do not withhold anything (if you trade on their own), but the dividends are charged, if they are on the paper. And they can be once a year for some two or three. On imported securities, often quarterly in currency. At the stock exchange, the leverage is not big, usually 1:4. They do not have any trading accounts and they do not leave them for the night. By the way, he actually does not work and lives from trading. He usually has more than 2000 trades a month.
It is the same with investing in shares - for your money the directors will pour champagne on elite whores in Courchevel ))))
And the worst thing is when they blow all the horns about the historical maximum dividends, and then the stock plummets within a year to a steep peak of exactly half its value.
imho, the same "horseshit" - but in profile - trade Forex with a small leverage, it will be the same stock, with the same yield, the only thing that the FORA has very small movements against the stock - if the leverage of the same 1:500 was given to the stock, the number of those who would sell out has increased significantly ))))
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But here, there is a subtlety, if the director and his production will not work, and irrigate prosekom elite whores in Courchevel, say the first year they will have elite whores the other year simple, because they will look for on the track and pour not champagne, but a cheap beer maximum and not in Courchevel, but maximum in Gelendzhik, such a company will quickly go under :-) And its shares too.So study the company before you buy :-). If they do not have a clear view on the companyand its management, especially if their mistresses are flying on private planes. I do not have VTB shares in my portfolio for that simple reason. On my dough, the mistress of one of VTB's owners does not fly on a private jet.
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(I'll put in a good word for the poor Jews...)
No way, they're smart and dodgy. And being clever with money is in their blood. Originally, most of the moneylenders and bankers were Jews.