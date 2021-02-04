Who still believes that the forex market is submitted to technical analysis? - page 12
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Yuri, thank you, interesting.
But the joke about the Jews is bad.
But about the tags on the bench, is that a plus for the company or a minus? In our reality. Would you buy, understanding the support of this company by some comrades, or on the contrary, would you shun it?
(I'll put in a good word for the poor Jews...)
No way, they are clever and dodgy. And being good with money is in their blood. Originally, most of the loan sharks and bankers were Jews.
I agree, and the saying is not mine, it just reflects very well forex trading with a standard leverage of 1:100
I agree, and the saying is not mine, it just reflects very well on forex trading with a standard 1:100 leverage
I've heard that one before. But it wasn't about leverage, it was about averaging.
That's right, the shoulder killed more Jews than Hitler.
...
But here, there is a subtlety, if the director and his production will not work, and watered prosekom elite whores in Courchevel, say the first year they will have elite whores the other year simple, because they will look for on the track and pour not champagne, but a cheap beer and not in Courchevel, but in Gelendzhik maximum, this company will quickly go under :-) And its shares too.So study the company before you buy :-). If they do not have a clear view on the companyand its management, especially if their mistresses are flying on private planes. I do not have VTB shares in my portfolio for that simple reason. With my dough, the mistress of one of VTB's owners does not fly on a private jet.
I totally agree.
then the perennial problem is proper portfolio selection ... but it turns out that the problem will develop into a study of company policies
Yuri, thank you, interesting.
But the joke about the Jews is bad.
But about the tags on the bench, is that a plus for the company or a minus? In our reality. Would you buy it understanding the support of your comrades, or would you shun them?
The joke is not mine, it simply illustrates the standard forex leverage 1:100.
I do not have VTB in my portfolio, I am avoiding it. They do have Sberbank, and Gref has a better reputation than Kostin, Gref is not known to give mistresses private jets.
Inmy opinion it is a minus, besides stand on the charts of VTB and for example on the charts of Sberbank (preferably on monthly, weekly)
totally agree
then the perennial problem is proper portfolio selection ... But it turns out that the problem will turn out to be studying the companies' policies
Fundamental analysis is also very important, it breaks the technical analysis like a fragile match. All these triangles, levels, muwings will bend and break under the influence of the fundamental data.Often, when a stock is good, it just keeps going without any pulling back (m5 m15 charts don't count), and this can go on for months.
Who still believes that the forex market is served by technical analysis?
there is such a signal
Sure, but given the calendar and "word of mouth,"
Went to the profile to see the signal to back up your words - didn't find anything.
Assuming the price moves 50/50
why assume that.