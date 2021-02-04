Who still believes that the forex market is submitted to technical analysis? - page 19
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i don't know, it always turns from minus to plus (it closes for the first time 4000bucks and change the pattern and then i will remove the EA and again i will put an EA that would have closed for 2000 more than my balance)
here at 1 minute, opens both ways from the signals and if there is a large loss, it increases the lot
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For show - the signal does not look nice (more losing than profitable) - but the profit is not bad.
For example, I already lost both profitable and profitable ones.
- You may close now, there will be many unprofitable positions. - but the profit is 1000 yours
It does not matter whether it is forex or funds or anything else. These systems are controlled not by private investors but by market makers, including the state. The nature of all this is that technical analysis works and it does not.
It is not like that. It is not even close to working that way.
That's not how it works. That's not even close to how it works.
Go on, we are listening to you carefully.
For example, I'm already in profit and the village ones are a total of 1,000 quid on the plus side.
- If you close now, there will be many unprofitable positions. - But the profit is 1,000 of yours.
the Expert Advisor is struggling with market analysis
the expert keeps struggling with market analysis
While I was asleep the Expert Advisor took a profit.
not bad and the broker made a profit, from one client's commission
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The only problem is that my profit should have been bigger, but every broker's positions close differently for some reason.
The Expert Advisor worked at closing at 65,000 - but while everything closed, the amount was 63,211. this means that I was cheated, in addition to the commission of 1,700 and a penny
That's not how it works. That's not even close to how it works.
90% of the population owns 10% of the world's wealth or capital. 10% of the population owns 90% of the world's wealth and capital. In the so called "market" it is not the number of participants which matters but the quality of the participants. Never in our lifetime will private investors be able to move the price unless the proportions change.
And the technical analysis simply states the fact. Moreover - the technical indicator is a derivative of the price and this indicator will bend so and so as long as the price and at the end of the period these indicators will not show disturbances in the price movement, the indicator will always show that the price is right))).
In this forex and/or in American funds something else works, something that eye and mind do not see yet. this something has something to do with tehanalysis but it is very simple and it cannot be depicted by lines.
I only enter trades based on technical analysis 70% profitable
Profit of course 1 point
In the so-called "market" it is not the number of participants that matters, it is the quality of the participants.
No. It's all about quantity. And by studying the behaviour of a swarm of bees, locusts or a flock of fish, one can learn more about markets in a couple of weeks/months than a lifetime of digging through "economic and mathematical" literature, reports and endless numbers and formulas. Three-story, like Yusuf wrote, sometimes beautiful and ingenious, but of little relevance to the movement of market charts. For example, do you know how locusts get off the field, what happens at the beginning? :) No? I do. And I don't care how much dough you have. No one can resist the wave, no matter how many times Soros. ) And Biden tic-tac-toe tweets the news and Soros gets up to pee on the minute.