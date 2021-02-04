Who still believes that the forex market is submitted to technical analysis? - page 8
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And there's nothing to formulate - it's simple - Techanalysis is about trying to form a future price from the past!
IT IS A BIG MISCONCEPTION!
The technical analysis gives an EVALUATION of the current market condition... And that is all...
All the rest is a game of your mind!
Example:
You have bought a lottery ticket - this is the current state of reality...
What happens next: whether this ticket wins or not - no one knows ...
But the Trader can assess the current state of the market VERY accurately ..., and how to dispose of this information Trader - the experience and creativity of the Trader ...
BIG MISCONCEPTION!
It's not clear who has it :)
No, Yura, it's hard to mistake you for someone else. Few people clown around with that kind of aplomb.
The basics of TA in one picture :
Price, Elliott Waves, Ghana Figures, Average, Tick Volume is shown
and every day it is repeated with nuances :-) When the market is "liquid" (no big figures and fancy news) matching exactly
The basics of TA in one picture :
Price, Elliott Waves, Ghana Figures, Average, Tick Volume is shown
and every day it is repeated with nuances :-) When the market is "liquid" (no big figures and fancy news) the matching is exactly
I told you it would come down to the bought mathematicians!
Юрий! Здесь, на форуме, биржевиков в 1000 раз меньше. Щас навалятся и закидают именами купленных математиков от ФОРЕКСа!
Added
The basics of TA in one picture:
Erotic. :)
The basics of TA in one picture :
Price, Elliott Waves, Ghana Figures, Average, Tick Volume is shown
and every day it is repeated with nuances :-) When the market is "liquid" (no big figures and no fancy news) the correspondence exactly
should be complemented by
so it will be with the same period
i.e. the time point of the signal reversal will coincide.
it is checked as follows:
1)
- take the settings of the cunning indicator and set them in the MA
- another MA is drawn based on the second signal line settings
2)
- the signal of the indicator says - buy!, and the hai is higher than the signal line
---
you are lucky - you can have a drink and remember the time/years wasted
years go by, nothing changes on the forum)))
in the title of the topic - "succumbs" with two "e's", but otherwise I agree
What does the DC have to do with the TA?
If the TA is honed in on every sneeze, it's the CA's fault? Oh, everyone is a pro here.
I would like to see that brokerage company with quotes that will differ by 10 points.)
Look at the market and see how quickly the pending orders are placed and removed without any activation.
Who will give you 10.
Late to the shitting, of course... But, I will say.
I don't just 'believe' it, I can see it.
It very much lends itself to it. It's just that the principles at work are constantly changing - consequently, the principles of analysis must also be constantly changing. And everything will be fine.