Who still believes that the forex market is submitted to technical analysis? - page 10
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Guys, those who say that the stock exchange is better than Forex, they just do not understand all the advantages! Tell me, who will give you such a good welcome on the exchange? And we have velkam-bonuses at the exchange, a lot of not a little, and 50 grivnas is not too much. And bonuses for cash deposits, up to 100 percent. So I put in $10 and I get $20! Isn't that a miracle? Who's waiting for us at the exchange? Who needs us there? We're always welcome here. The bonuses may not be part of the drawdown, but what leverage! Thousands of times, you hear, thousands... And there's the moving average, and all the technical analysis, everything. Come on, let's go to the forum.
You're draining both of them.
Guys, those who say that the stock exchange is better than Forex, they just do not understand all the advantages! Tell me, who will give you such a good welcome on the exchange? And we have velkam-bonuses at the exchange, a lot of not a little, and 50 grivnas is not superfluous. And bonuses for cash deposits, up to 100 per cent. So I put in $10 and I get $20! Isn't that a miracle? Who's waiting for us at the exchange? Who needs us there? We're always welcome here. The bonuses may not be part of the drawdown, but what leverage! Thousands of times, you hear, thousands... And there's the moving average, and all the technical analysis, everything. Come on, let's go to the forum.
Prostotrader's already laid out the proof, here's more. Everybody trades forex. Just everybody.
They don't look forward to it and they are happy with the sums they have transferred to the brokerage company account, since the money came to them, they have booked Mercedes, they have booked voyages to the Cote d'Azur and the owner of brokerage company is looking for a new villa on the Cote d'Azur, he is looking for a powerful engine for his new yacht.
DC quite rightly considers this money as his own. If you don't want to plum right away and quickly, they will help you to plum a bit more slowly, a couple of calls to the sales centre and the Mercedes will be reserved and delayed.
But this scenario does not happen with stock trading.
It's not you we're looking for, it's the money.
Why are you so mercenary? Not everything changes with money. The DC is like a mother to us, it pampers us and teaches us about life. And what slides, up and down, up and down, it takes your breath away! What are you sorry to pay for such a show?
Why are you so mercenary! Not everything changes with money. The DC is like a mother to us, it pampers us and teaches us about life. And what slides, up and down, up and down, it takes your breath away! Is it a pity to pay for such a show?
You come to the conclusion that for you it is just a payment for adrenaline, and for the owners of DC it's just another trip to Courchevel.
How much is the dollar worth ? how to estimate higher/lower (than before) and by how much
Nothing cleverer than a currency basket has been invented as a counterbalance for a quick valuation so far.
But with this valuation the whole TA becomes a sealed system and becomes a pumpkin.
We are not happy for you, but for the sums transferred to the account of DC, from the moment the money came to DC, Mercedes are already reserved for them, trips to the Cote d'Azur are picked up and the owner of DC is already looking for another villa on the Cote d'Azur, selecting a more powerful engine for the new yacht.
DC quite rightly considers this money as his own. If you don't want to plum right away and quickly, they will help you to plum a bit more slowly, a couple of calls to the sales centre and the Mercedes will be reserved and delayed.
But this scenario doesn't happen with stock trading.
So in the stock market no one is losing money, they're just taking profits?
That's it, I'm running to the stock market. Pay a small commission and sit in profit. And if anything goes wrong, uh, I'll file a claim. And to the Bermuda.
Let's consider your message to be the proverbial "it's not a load of crap".
sounds a lot like your motto.)
:-))) well, we have come to the conclusion that for you it is just an adrenaline payment and for the owners of the DCs it is just another trip to Courchevel.
Why? We were invited too, I saw the video with my own eyes, where usual trader was saying: "I've been trading for half a year and now I'm here. Come and join us on Hourshavel!". No one invited me from the stock market like that...
So no one is losing money in the stock market, just taking profits?
That's it, I'm off to the stock market. Pay a small commission and sit back and make a profit. And if something goes wrong, I will complain.
There, if you lose something, it goes to another real player. The broker is satisfied with the commission. By the way you can enter and just hold, I have deals that are 10 years old , dividends go, the asset can be withdrawn at any time or you can cover partially.
Just look at the monthly chart of APPLE Microsoft and other stable companies. I think you can easily understand what I mean.
Surgutneftegaz, NorNickel and others give a high dividend, but only on the stock market with the sums of $ 100, $ 1000 are not particularly interesting, count for example in the dividends of say on Surgutneftegaz on the transaction 20,000,000rub, already this transaction allows you to perceive the basic work not as a way of getting money for a living, but simply as work from which you receive pleasure.