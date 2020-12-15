Array out of range in Need of help - page 12

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Алексей Тарабанов:

Fourth day... all of progressive humanity...

And he's out of range.

We're waiting for you!

 
Dark Kchlyzov:

I don't quite understand .

First we remember the size of the array, then we pre-check the index for no more than the size of the array.

When looking for extrema, I don't know how many there will be either. I store how many I found in the variable. After that, I check if the number of extrema found is not coming out. I am working with static arrays where an overstepping is fraught with null or random values.

I do not like dynamic arrays, but your case is quite large.

I understood your task as looking for the same daily minima.

I would solve it this way. First, I would memorize the minimum extrema into the array (in the picture you have it exactly like that, and in the condition you are comparing all the daily Low prices). And then I would look for the same ones with some accuracy.

 

We invite our experts:

1) Vitaly Muzichenko is the most important expert of our post (Guru) judging by the products written by him.

2)Valeriy Yastremskiy

3)Alexey Tarabanov

4)Aleksey Stepanenko- A man who is not just talking but has written a code from scratch, but the problem remains.

5) And all the rest.

Here we go: I have tested the code writtenby Aleksei Stepanenko#property version "2.00".

See screenshot 1

What we see is that Day1 and DayMin are at one parallel 0.67366 ,

further: if there was no history for this tool it would be normal.

We open the tool, draw lines; it does not roll back in the tester.

and go by the history manually.


In the history of 2019.10.16 at 15.00 we find the daily low

we cast a line and go backwards.

And then we realize something is wrong here and the level (value) of DayMin on screen 1 should be = 67233

I'm just starting to study MQL4 it's hard for me to understand codeby Aleksei Stepanenko(class in class, arrays overwrite arrays, etc.).

I have a question for experts on how your indicators and all your products work (I'd be ashamed of it)

On page 9 of the post the reason for the address in expanded form https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357558/page9#comment_19689951

 
Dark Kchlyzov:

We invite our experts:

1) Vitaly Muzichenko is the most important expert of our post (Guru) judging by the products written by him.

2)Valeriy Yastremskiy

3)Alexey Tarabanov

4)Aleksey Stepanenko- A man who is not just talking but has written a code from scratch, but the problem remains.

5) And all the rest.

Here we go: I have tested the code writtenby Aleksei Stepanenko#property version "2.00".

See screenshot 1

What we see is that Day1 and DayMin are at one parallel 0.67366 ,

Further: if there would be no history for this instrument, it would be normal.

We look at screenshot 2

We open the tool, cast the lines; it does not wobble in the tester

and go by the history manually.

We look atthe screenshot 3

In the history of 2019.10.16 at 15.00 we find the daily low

Let's cast the line and go backward

We look atscreenshot 4

And then we understand that something is wrong here and the level (value) of DayMin on the screenshot 1 should be = 67233

I'm just starting to learn MQL4 it's hard for me to understand codeby Aleksei Stepanenko(there's a class in the class, arrays are rewriting things, etc.).

I have a question for experts on how your indicators and all your products work (I'd be ashamed of it)

On page 9 of the post the reason for the appeal in expanded form https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357558/page9#comment_19689951

The algorithm does what it says, not what you think it does. I also print to a file and see what's counted, and often it's not what I think it is, but what I've written.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy :

The algorithm does what it says, not what you think. I also print to a file and see what is calculated there, and often, not at all what I planned, but what I wrote.

I don't know how anyone writes code.

But personally, I write everything simply and clearly for myself in the current styles and I can’t get random values.

but it is clear from where the legs grow. and if out of range it is so, and not whistled further.

(the algorithm does what is written, and not as you think ) the algorithm should do as you think and not as it wants. otherwise it is a drain of the deposit. And personally, this option does not suit me.

example   global variables   (Although this may seem like an antediluvian to some)

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     new_test.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version    "1.4" 
#property strict
//------------------------------------------------------------------+
int Order_MagicNumber; // для авто торговли 
int Magic = 0 ;         //для ручная торговля
//------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern color   Color               = Black;   // Color линия Bid
extern bool    Objects             = true ;     // Удалять объекты созданные Cоветником
extern int     In_Time             = 3 ;       // Время входа эксперта на рынок  (время терминала)
extern int     Out_Time            = 23 ;       // Время выхода эксперта с рынка  (время терминала)
extern int     Time_End_Friday     = 18 ;       // Время после которого не торгуем в пятницу (время терминала)
extern string r_t                 = "" ;       // + 
extern int     Step                = 10 ;       // Step trailing stop            ( Шаг трал стопа ) 
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
extern string R_T   = "Параметры" ;           // ===================== Ручная Торговля ====================
extern int     Take_Profit         = 5000 ;     // Take Profit   
extern int     Stop_Loss           = 1200 ;     // Stop Loss           
extern int     Stop_Loss_Profit    = 15 ;       // Stop loss without loss   ( Стоп-лосс без убытка )
extern int     Start_Profit        = 50 ;       // Start Trailing Stop          ( Старт трейлинг стоп )
extern string a_t                 = "" ;       // + 
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
extern string A_T  = "Параметры" ;             // ================ Автоматическая торговля =================
extern int     Take_Profit_A       = 2500 ;     // Take Profit   
extern int     Stop_Loss_A         = 1200 ;     // Stop Loss    
extern int     Stop_Loss_Profit_A  = 15 ;       // Stop loss without loss   ( Стоп-лосс без убытка )
extern int     Start_Profit_A      = 50 ;       // Start Trailing Stop          ( Старт трейлинг стоп )  

//------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
extern string A_S  = "Параметры" ;             // ======================= Scalping =========================
extern int     Take_Profit_S       = 10000 ;     // Take Profit   
extern int     Stop_Loss_S         = 1500 ;     // Stop Loss    
extern int     Stop_Loss_Profit_S  = 15 ;       // Stop loss without loss   ( Стоп-лосс без убытка )
extern int     Start_Profit_S      = 30 ;     // Start Trailing Stop          ( Старт трейлинг стоп )  

//------------------------------------------------------------------+
string symbol_EURUSD = "EURUSD" ;
string symbol_GBPUSD = "GBPUSD" ;
string symbol_AUDUSD = "AUDUSD" ;
string symbol_NZDUSD = "NZDUSD" ;
string symbol_USDCHF = "USDCHF" ;
string symbol_USDJPY = "USDJPY" ;
string symbol_USDCAD = "USDCAD" ;
string symbol_USDCNH = "USDCNH" ;
string symbol_SPX500 = "SPX500" ;
//-------------------------------------------------------------------+
double Rvi_Blue_H1;
double Rvi_Red_H1;
double Rvi_Blue_H4;
double Rvi_Red_H4;
double Rvi_Blue_D1;
double Rvi_Red_D1;
double Rvi_Blue_W1;
double Rvi_Red_W1;
//-------------------------------------------------------------------+
double TakeProfit     = NormalizeDouble (Take_Profit* _Point , _Digits );       // Тейк-профит         ручная торговля
double StopLoss       = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss* _Point , _Digits );         // Стоп-лосс           ручная торговля
double StopLossProfit = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_Profit* _Point , _Digits ); // Стоп-лосс безубытка ручная торговля
double StartProfit    = NormalizeDouble (Start_Profit* _Point , _Digits );     // Стрт-профит         ручная торговля

//-------------------------------------------------------------------+

double TakeProfit_S     = NormalizeDouble (Take_Profit_S* _Point , _Digits );       // Тейк-профит         Scalping 
double StopLoss_S       = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_S* _Point , _Digits );         // Стоп-лосс           Scalping  
double StopLossProfit_S = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_Profit_S* _Point , _Digits ); // Стоп-лосс безубытка Scalping 
double StartProfit_S    = NormalizeDouble (Start_Profit_S* _Point , _Digits );     // Стрт-профит         Scalping 

//-------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

double TakeProfit_B   = NormalizeDouble (Take_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );     // Тейк-профит Breakdown автоматической торговли 
double TakeProfit_C   = NormalizeDouble (Take_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );     // Тейк-профит Center    автоматической торговли 
double TakeProfit_ATR = NormalizeDouble (Take_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );     // Тейк-профит ATR       автоматической торговли
double TakeProfit_H1  = NormalizeDouble (Take_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );     // Тейк-профит H1        автоматической торговли
double TakeProfit_H4  = NormalizeDouble (Take_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );     // Тейк-профит H4        автоматической торговли
double TakeProfit_D1  = NormalizeDouble (Take_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );     // Тейк-профит D1        автоматической торговли
double TakeProfit_W1  = NormalizeDouble (Take_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );     // Тейк-профит W1        автоматической торговли
double TakeProfit_TB  = NormalizeDouble (Take_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );     // Тейк-профит Trend_Bar автоматической торговли


double StopLoss_B   = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс Breakdown автоматической торговли
double StopLoss_C   = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс Cente     автоматической торговли
double StopLoss_ATR = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс ATR       автоматической торговли
double StopLoss_H1  = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс H1        автоматической торговли
double StopLoss_H4  = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс H4        автоматической торговли
double StopLoss_D1  = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс D1        автоматической торговли
double StopLoss_W1  = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс W1        автоматической торговли
double StopLoss_TB  = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс Trend_Bar автоматической торговли


double StopLossProfit_B   = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс безубытка Breakdown автоматической торговли
double StopLossProfit_C   = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс безубытка Center    автоматической торговли
double StopLossProfit_ATR = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс безубытка ATR       автоматической торговли
double StopLossProfit_H1  = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс безубытка H1        автоматической торговли
double StopLossProfit_H4  = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс безубытка H4        автоматической торговли
double StopLossProfit_D1  = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс безубытка D1        автоматической торговли
double StopLossProfit_W1  = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс безубытка W1        автоматической торговли
double StopLossProfit_TB  = NormalizeDouble (Stop_Loss_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );   // Стоп-лосс безубытка Trend_Bar автоматической торговли


double StartProfit_B   = NormalizeDouble (Start_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );         // Стрт-профит Breakdown автоматической торговли
double StartProfit_C   = NormalizeDouble (Start_Profit_A* _Point , _Digits );         // Стрт-профит Center    автоматической торговли
double StartProfit_ATR = NormalizeDouble ((Start_Profit_A* 2 )* _Point , _Digits );     // Стрт-профит ATR       автоматической торговли
double StartProfit_H1  = NormalizeDouble ((Start_Profit_A* 2 )* _Point , _Digits );     // Стрт-профит H1        автоматической торговли
double StartProfit_H4  = NormalizeDouble ((Start_Profit_A* 2 )* _Point , _Digits );     // Стрт-профит H4        автоматической торговли
double StartProfit_D1  = NormalizeDouble ((Start_Profit_A* 2 )* _Point , _Digits );     // Стрт-профит D1        автоматической торговли
double StartProfit_W1  = NormalizeDouble ((Start_Profit_A* 2 )* _Point , _Digits );     // Стрт-профит W1        автоматической торговли
double StartProfit_TB  = NormalizeDouble ((Start_Profit_A* 2 )* _Point , _Digits );     // Стрт-профит Trend_Bar автоматической торговли

double step           = NormalizeDouble (Step* _Point , _Digits );             // Шаг трал стопа      ручная торговля
//-------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                        Функция Level 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double   Bar_data_D1  [][6]; // Копирует в массив данные баров указанного графика и возвращает количество скопированных баров D1
int      ACR_D1;             // Возвращает количество скопированных баров D1
double   Bar_data_W1  [][6]; // Копирует в массив данные баров указанного графика и возвращает количество скопированных баров W1
int      ACR_W1;             // Возвращает количество скопированных баров W1
double   Bar_data_MN1 [][6]; // Копирует в массив данные баров указанного графика и возвращает количество скопированных баров MN1
int      ACR_MN1;            // Возвращает количество скопированных баров MN1
double   High_D1_Level;      // Возвращает значение максимальной цены бара D1
double   Low_D1_Level;       // Возвращает значение минимальной цены бара  D1
double   High_W1_Level;      // Возвращает значение максимальной цены бара W1
double   Low_W1_Level ;      // Возвращает значение минимальной цены бара  W1
double   High_MN1_Level;     // Возвращает значение максимальной цены бара MN1
double   Low_MN1_Level;      // Возвращает значение минимальной цены бара  MN1
double   Max_D_Level;        // ближайшей максимальный D уровень
double   Min_D_Level ;       // ближайшей минимальный  D уровень
double   Max_W_Level ;       // ближайшей максимальный W уровень
double   Min_W_Level ;       // ближайшей минимальный  W уровень
double   Max_MN_Level ;      // ближайшей максимальный MN уровень
double   Min_MN_Level ;      // ближайшей минимальный  MN уровень
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double Lots;            // переменная для расчёта лота и вывода в кнопке
string lots;            // переменная для отоброжения имя кнопки Lots
string sell;            // переменная для отоброжения имя кнопки Sell
string bay;             // переменная для отоброжения имя кнопки Bay
string balance;         // переменная для отоброжения имя кнопки balance
int    avto_torgovlya;  // объекта «Кнопка» Авто_торговля
int    avto_tral_stop;  // объекта «Кнопка» Авто_трал_стоп
int    break_even;      // объекта «Кнопка» Безубыток
int    scalper;         // объекта «Кнопка» scalper  
//-------------------------------------------------------------------+
int       Time_Seconds;        // сохроняем секунду 
int       Time_Minute;         // сохроняем минуту 
int       Time_Hour;           // сохроняем час
int       ticks_to_close = 10; // количество тиков до снятия эксперта с терменала
int       ExtRVIPeriod   = 10;
datetime  Order_datetime_S;
datetime  Time_Day;

//-------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
string String_Order;      // описание сигнала Bay или Sell
int Signal_Order_1;       // если 1 то Bay - если -1 то сел (обнуляем 1 раз в день) 
double BuyTralStop_S,    SellTralStop_S;
int N1_Order_Bay_Time;   // записываем время последней сделки (обнуляем 1 раз в день) 
int N1_Order_Sell_Time;  // записываем время последней сделки (обнуляем 1 раз в день) 

int tframe[] = { 1 , 5 , 15 , 30 , 60 , 240 , 1440 , 10080 , 43200 };              
string tf[]  = { "M1" , "M5" , "M15" , "M30" , " H1" , " H4" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN1" }; 
int tfnumber = 9 ;    

int     ADX_Period = 14 ;                                          
int     ADX_Price  = PRICE_CLOSE ; 
double Step_Psar  = 0.02 ;
double Max_Psar   = 0.2 ;

color   UpColor   = clrBlue ;                                       
color   DownColor = clrRed ;                               // Trend_Bar
color   FlatColor = clrLime ;
color   TextColor = clrGreen ;
int     Corner    = 0 ;

double Psar;                                                     
double PADX,NADX;                                             
string TimeFrameStr;                                     
double IndVal[ 9 ];                  
//-------------------------------------------------------------------+

string lots;             // переменная для отображения имя кнопки Lots
string sell;             // переменная для отображения имя кнопки Sell
string bay;             // переменная для отображения имя кнопки Bay
string balance;         // переменная для отображения имя кнопки balance
int     avto_torgovlya;   // объекта «Кнопка» Авто_торговля
int     avto_tral_stop;   // объекта «Кнопка» Авто_трал_стоп
int     break_even;       // объекта «Кнопка» Без убыток
int     scalper;         // объекта «Кнопка» scalper  
//-------------------------------------------------------------------+
double     Lots;                 // переменная для расчёта лота
int        Time_Seconds;         // сохраняем секунду 
int        Time_Minute;         // сохраняем минуту 
int        Time_Hour;           // сохраняем час
int        Friday;               //переменная для торговли в пятницу если равно 0 торговля разрешена 1 торговля запрещена 
int        ticks_to_close = 10 ; // количество тиков до снятия эксперта с терминала
int        ExtRVIPeriod   = 10 ;
datetime   Order_datetime_S;

//-------------------------------------------------------------------+
string File_Name;
int file_handle;
int Signal[ 100 ]; // Signal [0] текущий день   Signal [10]  Shaping_Signal Bay       
                 // Signal [1] H1             Signal [11]  Shaping_Signal Sell
                 // Signal [2] H4             Signal [12]        
                 // Signal [3] D1             Signal [13]
                 // Signal [4] W1             Signal [14]
                 // Signal [5] Scalper        Signal [15]
                 // Signal [6] Breakdown      Signal [16]
                 // Signal [7] Center         Signal [17]
                 // Signal [8] ATR            Signal [18]
                 // Signal [9] Trend_Bar      Signal [19]
//-------------------------------------------------------------------+
int     ATR_Period = 5 ;
double beginner   = 0 ;
int     timeshift  = 0 , timeshifts = 0 ;
double H4, L4, H4t, L4t;   
double fullatr;
double ATR_Level_5, ATR_Level_6;
double rates_d1 [][ 6 ];
double ATR_Level [ 10 ]; //Сохраняем  в массиве Signal[100] значение линий 
                       //ATR_Level[0] line BAY
                       //ATR_Level[1] line SELL  
                       //ATR_Level[2] line Center
                       //ATR_Level[3] line High_d1 Предыдущий день
                       //ATR_Level[4] line Low_d1  Предыдущий день 
                       //ATR_Level[5] line D_max от line SELL
                       //ATR_Level[6] line D_min от line BAY                
//-------------------------------------------------------------------+
double BuyTralStop,     SellTralStop;
double BuyTralStopS,    SellTralStopS;
double BuyTralStopH1,   SellTralStopH1;
double BuyTralStopH4,   SellTralStopH4;
double BuyTralStopD1,   SellTralStopD1;
double BuyTralStopW1,   SellTralStopW1;
double BuyTralStop_C,   SellTralStop_C;
double BuyTralStop_B,   SellTralStop_B;
double BuyTralStop_ATR, SellTralStop_ATR;
double BuyTralStop_TB, SellTralStop_TB;
//-------------------------------------------------------------------+
int S_Order_Time[ 2 ]; // [0] Bay
                     // [1] Sell
string S_Order; // описание сигнала                    
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные / Глобальные переменные
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные / Глобальные переменные
  • www.mql5.com
Глобальные переменные создаются путем размещения их объявлений вне описания какой-либо функции. Глобальные переменные определяются на том же уровне, что и функции, т. е. не локальны ни в каком блоке. Область видимости глобальных переменных - вся программа, глобальные переменные доступны из всех функций, определенных в программе...
 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Fourth day... all of progressive humanity...

And he's out of range.

We're waiting for you!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

As I see it.

Looking forward to seeing you !

 
Dark Kchlyzov:

Look it up, isn't it?

Files:
20201213.log  588 kb
 
Dark Kchlyzov:

But personally, I write everything simply and clearly for myself in this style , and I don't get random values.

But it's clear where the legs are growing from. And if out of range is true, it's not flying by with a whistle further.

I don't think so, but it's clear where the legs come from. if out of range is like that, then it's not going to fly further.(The algorithm does what it says, not what you think.) The algorithm should do what you think, not what it wants. otherwise it will wipe out the deposit. I personally do not like this option.


There is no logic. You don't have random values, but there is an outlier in the array.

And the main contradiction is that the algorithm does not do as it wants, but as it is written. Without any correlation with the wants.

 

Why don't you ask the authors?

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

Открой новые возможности в MetaTrader 5 с сообществом и сервисами MQL5
Открой новые возможности в MetaTrader 5 с сообществом и сервисами MQL5
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