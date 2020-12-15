Array out of range in Need of help - page 12
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Fourth day... all of progressive humanity...
And he's out of range.
We're waiting for you!
I don't quite understand .
First we remember the size of the array, then we pre-check the index for no more than the size of the array.
When looking for extrema, I don't know how many there will be either. I store how many I found in the variable. After that, I check if the number of extrema found is not coming out. I am working with static arrays where an overstepping is fraught with null or random values.
I do not like dynamic arrays, but your case is quite large.
I understood your task as looking for the same daily minima.
I would solve it this way. First, I would memorize the minimum extrema into the array (in the picture you have it exactly like that, and in the condition you are comparing all the daily Low prices). And then I would look for the same ones with some accuracy.
We invite our experts:
1) Vitaly Muzichenko is the most important expert of our post (Guru) judging by the products written by him.
2)Valeriy Yastremskiy
3)Alexey Tarabanov
4)Aleksey Stepanenko- A man who is not just talking but has written a code from scratch, but the problem remains.
5) And all the rest.
Here we go: I have tested the code writtenby Aleksei Stepanenko#property version "2.00".
See screenshot 1
What we see is that Day1 and DayMin are at one parallel 0.67366 ,
further: if there was no history for this tool it would be normal.
We open the tool, draw lines; it does not roll back in the tester.
and go by the history manually.
In the history of 2019.10.16 at 15.00 we find the daily low
we cast a line and go backwards.
And then we realize something is wrong here and the level (value) of DayMin on screen 1 should be = 67233
I'm just starting to study MQL4 it's hard for me to understand codeby Aleksei Stepanenko(class in class, arrays overwrite arrays, etc.).
I have a question for experts on how your indicators and all your products work (I'd be ashamed of it)
On page 9 of the post the reason for the address in expanded form#88 https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357558/page9#comment_19689951
We invite our experts:
1) Vitaly Muzichenko is the most important expert of our post (Guru) judging by the products written by him.
2)Valeriy Yastremskiy
3)Alexey Tarabanov
4)Aleksey Stepanenko- A man who is not just talking but has written a code from scratch, but the problem remains.
5) And all the rest.
Here we go: I have tested the code writtenby Aleksei Stepanenko#property version "2.00".
See screenshot 1
What we see is that Day1 and DayMin are at one parallel 0.67366 ,
Further: if there would be no history for this instrument, it would be normal.
We look at screenshot 2
We open the tool, cast the lines; it does not wobble in the tester
and go by the history manually.
We look atthe screenshot 3
In the history of 2019.10.16 at 15.00 we find the daily low
Let's cast the line and go backward
We look atscreenshot 4
And then we understand that something is wrong here and the level (value) of DayMin on the screenshot 1 should be = 67233
I'm just starting to learn MQL4 it's hard for me to understand codeby Aleksei Stepanenko(there's a class in the class, arrays are rewriting things, etc.).
I have a question for experts on how your indicators and all your products work (I'd be ashamed of it)
On page 9 of the post the reason for the appeal in expanded form#88 https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357558/page9#comment_19689951
The algorithm does what it says, not what you think it does. I also print to a file and see what's counted, and often it's not what I think it is, but what I've written.
The algorithm does what it says, not what you think. I also print to a file and see what is calculated there, and often, not at all what I planned, but what I wrote.
I don't know how anyone writes code.
But personally, I write everything simply and clearly for myself in the current styles and I can’t get random values.
but it is clear from where the legs grow. and if out of range it is so, and not whistled further.
(the algorithm does what is written, and not as you think ) the algorithm should do as you think and not as it wants. otherwise it is a drain of the deposit. And personally, this option does not suit me.
example global variables (Although this may seem like an antediluvian to some)
Fourth day... all of progressive humanity...
And he's out of range.
We're waiting for you!
As I see it.
Looking forward to seeing you !
Look it up, isn't it?
But personally, I write everything simply and clearly for myself in this style , and I don't get random values.
But it's clear where the legs are growing from. And if out of range is true, it's not flying by with a whistle further.
I don't think so, but it's clear where the legs come from. if out of range is like that, then it's not going to fly further.(The algorithm does what it says, not what you think.) The algorithm should do what you think, not what it wants. otherwise it will wipe out the deposit. I personally do not like this option.
There is no logic. You don't have random values, but there is an outlier in the array.
And the main contradiction is that the algorithm does not do as it wants, but as it is written. Without any correlation with the wants.
Why don't you ask the authors?
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