Array out of range in Need of help - page 16

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and me
 

Torn everything down waiting for it !

Does anyone have an MT4 terminal from the developers ?

 
Dark Kchlyzov:

Has anyone got an MT4 terminal from the MT4 developers ?

Catch. updated to 1310.

There is no possibility to download and install MT4 on MKL website for today. Installation is only possible from brokers or DCs.

Won't let me put it here. I'll throw it to you in your inbox
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Catch. updated to 1310.

There is no possibility to download and install MT4 on MKL website as of today. Installation is only available from brokers or DCs.

Doesn't let me pin it here. I'll throw it to you in person.

And you can get banned for advertising a broker!

I've got a clean source! I'll drop you a line.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Me, too.

Do you want it?

 
Dark Kchlyzov:

Do you want it?

already

 

Looks like we'll all be moving to MT5 soon.

The inevitability!

 

Well, everything seems to be fine, it wasn't the code.

Last year, the hard drive crashed and I urgently made a copy of the terminal, replaced the drive and reinstalled the hard drive.

Installed the terminal and put the copy back on top.

Probably best not to do that .

All went withoutArray out of range in .

2020.12.15 11:21:13.491 Expert 111 AUDUSD,H1: removed

2020.12.15 11:21:13.504 Expert 111 AUDUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2020.12.15 11:21:14.317 TestGenerator: current spread 21 used
2020.12.15 11:21:34.242 2000.01.01 00:00:00 111 test started
2020.12.15 11:34:33.701 2010.08.31 10:44:53 Tester: stop button pressed
2020.12.15 11:34:33.703 2010.08.31 10:47:28 111 AUDUSD,H1: << Min_D_label object deleted >>
2020.12.15 11:34:33.703 2010.08.31 10:47:28 111 AUDUSD,H1: << Min_D object removed >>

2020.12.15 11:34:33.703 AUDUSD,H1: 28346905 tick events (66161 bars, 174089025 bar states) processed in 0:12:59.453 (total time 0:13:20.187)



 
Dark Kchlyzov:

Torn everything down waiting !

Doesanyone have an MT4 terminal from the MT4 developers ?

I threw it to you yesterday...


 
MakarFX:

I threw it to you yesterday...


Got it ! Already installed .

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