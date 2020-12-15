Array out of range in Need of help - page 16
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Torn everything down waiting for it !
Does anyone have an MT4 terminal from the developers ?
Has anyone got an MT4 terminal from the MT4 developers ?
Catch. updated to 1310.
There is no possibility to download and install MT4 on MKL website for today. Installation is only possible from brokers or DCs.Won't let me put it here. I'll throw it to you in your inbox
Catch. updated to 1310.
There is no possibility to download and install MT4 on MKL website as of today. Installation is only available from brokers or DCs.Doesn't let me pin it here. I'll throw it to you in person.
And you can get banned for advertising a broker!I've got a clean source! I'll drop you a line.
Me, too.
Do you want it?
Do you want it?
already
Looks like we'll all be moving to MT5 soon.
The inevitability!
Well, everything seems to be fine, it wasn't the code.
Last year, the hard drive crashed and I urgently made a copy of the terminal, replaced the drive and reinstalled the hard drive.
Installed the terminal and put the copy back on top.
Probably best not to do that .
All went withoutArray out of range in .
2020.12.15 11:21:13.491 Expert 111 AUDUSD,H1: removed
2020.12.15 11:34:33.703 AUDUSD,H1: 28346905 tick events (66161 bars, 174089025 bar states) processed in 0:12:59.453 (total time 0:13:20.187)
Torn everything down waiting !
Doesanyone have an MT4 terminal from the MT4 developers ?
I threw it to you yesterday...
I threw it to you yesterday...
Got it ! Already installed .