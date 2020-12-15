Array out of range in Need of help - page 14
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Wanted to install an MT4 from an official, and do a test run.
Afternoon. I had a probleminstalling theMT4terminal.I downloaded exactly 4 version from site, it starts to install, but after finishing installation MT5 terminal appears. How do I install exactly MT4?
Answer: You cannot. Support of the previous version is discontinued. Please use MT5.
You can do it
Tested over the whole available period
AUDUSD since 2016.01.01
EURUSD since 2011.01.01
GBPUSD since 2011.01.01
used and
иno errors logs attached
The solution
Made an indicator, seems to be drawing everything correctly
Solution
Back to the first page of the post !
2020.12.14 14:23:44.222 Expert Test_Level AUDUSD,H1: removed
2020.12.14 14 14:23:44.234 Expert Test_Level AUDUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2020.12.14 14:23:44.365 TestGenerator: current spread 20 used
2020.12.14 14 14:23:45.263 2020.01.24 00:00:00 Test_Level test started
2020.12.14 14 14:24:29.044 2020.02.10 00:05:00 Test_Level AUDUSD,H1: array out of range in 'Test_Level.mq4' (39,40)
2020.12.14 14 14:24:29.044 2020.02.10 00:05:00 Testing pass stopped due to a critical error in the EA
2020.12.14 14:24:29.044 AUDUSD,H1: 245717 tick events (265 bars, 9638212 bar states) processed in 0:00:43.781 (total time 0:00:44.766)
Removed all unnecessary things, moved function to the body, added your solutions, and again array out of range in 'Test_Level.mq4' (39,40) -:)
everything is OK
And here is actually array out of range in
Back from the first page of the post !
Removed all unnecessary, moved function to body , added your solutions and again array out of range in 'Test_Level.mq4' (39,40) -:)
Error with the terminal
copied the code from the post above and ran the test
here is log
Error with the terminal
copied the code from the post above and ran the test
here's the log.
Here is the news .
And with the visualization run from 1.01.2020 AUDUSD
I guess it makes no difference .
Who is your broker?
What terminal do you use?