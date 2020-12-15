Array out of range in Need of help - page 13

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Hi, mine is fine:

Maybe your tester starts after2019.10.16 15.00?


That's the phrase I didn't understand:

открываем инструмент накидываем линии, так как  в тестере назад не мотается 

And let's go through the history manually.

Why isn't it rolling? Pause the tester at this point and swipe back. The tester knows only the period that it worked, if the date2019.10.16 15.00 is outside the period of the tester, then the quotes on this date did not exist.

Or did I misunderstand the situation?

 
Dark Kchlyzov:

Waiting for you !

If I get an array address space overrun error in the 120th program statement, I add the 119+ statement, which prints out the correct information. After checking this information, I either eliminate the error or add a new Print. It's an evening's work, and it's already the fifth day the pages are blazing.

 
Dark Kchlyzov:

Waiting for you !

I didn't understand the problem in principle at all, so looking for an error in code that you don't know what it does - you don't know what to look for.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Hi, mine is fine:

Maybe your tester starts after2019.10.16 15.00?


That's the phrase I don't understand:

Why isn't it coiling? Pause the tester at this point and swipe back. The tester only knows the period it has worked, if the date2019.10.16 15.00 is outside the tester's period, then the quotes on that date did not exist.

Or did I misunderstand the situation?

It seems so , It turns out that in my case two months from the date of the test can be flipped backwards

In the tester I see 1002 daily bars

My real account has 7000, why?

Maybe I should add the history correctly somewhere?

In archive of quotations since 1993 there is a history.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I didn't understand the problem in principle, so you don't know what to look for in code that you don't know what it does.

You just want the whole code.

What does it do, it looks for a value smaller than what it already has.

The challenge for beginners 1st grade programming.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:

If I get an array address space overrun error in the 120th program statement, I add the 119+ statement, which prints out the correct information. After checking this information, I either eliminate the error or add a new Print. It's an evening's work, and it's already the fifth day the stanitsa is on fire.

In 120 operator you will have an error if you see it in the purge ( I add an operator 119 +), and if you do not see, then do not add and then - a deposit .

 
Konstantin Erin:

Why don't you ask the authors?

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

Correctly understood from the developers of MQL

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Hi, mine is fine:

Maybe your tester starts after2019.10.16 15.00?


That's the phrase I don't understand:

Why isn't it wobbling? Pause the tester at this point and swipe back. The tester only knows the period it has worked, if the date2019.10.16 15.00 is outside the tester's period, then the quotes on that date did not exist.

Or did I misunderstand the situation?

Ran on the same dates as yours.

Seems to be a problem with the terminal ?


 
MakarFX:

Look it up, isn't it supposed to do that?

That's the way it's supposed to be.

 

Wanted to install the MT4 from the officials, and do a test run.

Afternoon. I had a probleminstalling theMT4terminal.I downloaded exactly 4 version from site, it starts to install, but after finishing installation MT5 terminal appears. How do I install exactly MT4?

Answer: You cannot. Support of the previous version is discontinued. Please use MT5.

Установка платформы - Для продвинутых пользователей - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Установка платформы - Для продвинутых пользователей - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Платформа может работать под управлением операционных систем Microsoft Windows 2008/7/8/10. Также для работы необходим процессор с поддержкой SSE2 (Pentium 4/Athlon 64 или выше). Остальные требования к аппаратной части зависят от конкретных сценариев использования платформы — нагрузки от запущенных MQL5-программ, количества активных...
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