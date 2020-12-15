Array out of range in Need of help

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Greetings All ! Thank you all in advance !

Bug of this type:

There is a line Low_D1_Level relative to which we are looking in array Bar_data_D1 [][6]; new level Min_D_Level

//--- global variables

double_D1_Level;

double Bar_data_D1 [][6]; //copies bar data of the specified chart into the array and returns number of copied D1 bars

The first dimension of the array contains the number of bars. The second dimension has 6 elements with the values:

0 - time,
1 - open price,
2 - lowest price (low),
3 - highest price (high),
4 - close price (close),
5 - volume.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                        Функция Level 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Level() 
ArrayCopyRates(Bar_data_D1,_Symbol,PERIOD_D1); // Копирует в массив данные баров указанного графика и возвращает 
Low_D1_Level   = iLow (_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,1);   // Возвращает значение минимальной цены бара  D1
//--- Min_D_Leve  
 for(int i = 1; 0 <= Bar_data_D1 [i][2] ;i++)
    {
     Print(" i = ",i," Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = ",Bar_data_D1 [i][2]);
     if( Bar_data_D1 [i][2] < Low_D1_Level)
       {
        Min_D_Level = Bar_data_D1 [i][2];break;
       }
    } 
//---

Print Print

2020.12.09 15:19:29.109 2016.12.16 00:00:00  _Test EURUSD,H1:  i = 998 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.3364
2020.12.09 15:19:29.109 2016.12.16 00:00:00  _Test EURUSD,H1:  i = 999 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.33562
2020.12.09 15:19:29.109 2016.12.16 00:00:00  _Test EURUSD,H1:  i = 1000 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.33532
2020.12.09 15:19:29.109 2016.12.16 00:00:00  _Test EURUSD,H1:  i = 1001 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.33705
2020.12.09 15:19:29.109 2016.12.16 00:00:00  _Test EURUSD,H1: array out of range in '_Test.mq4' (451,34)
2020.12.09 15:19:29.110 2016.12.16 00:00:00  Testing pass stopped due to a critical error in the EA
2020.12.09 15:19:29.110 EURUSD,H1: 136637 tick events (25 bars, 63904705 bar states) processed in 0:00:17.844 (total time 0:00:24.547)

Документация по MQL5: Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам / iLow
Документация по MQL5: Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам / iLow
  • www.mql5.com
Значение минимальной цены бара (указанного параметром shift) соответствующего графика или 0 в случае ошибки. Для получения дополнительной информации об ошибке необходимо вызвать функцию GetLastError(). Функция всегда возвращает актуальные данные, для этого она при каждом вызове делает запрос к таймсерии по указанным символу/периоду. Это...
  
array out of range in '_Test.mq4' (451,34)


In line 451,34 there is an exit outside the array.

See in , what's behind <=

 for(int i = 1; 0 <= Bar_data_D1 [i][2] ;i++)
  
 for(int i = 1; ;i++)
    {
     Print(" i = ",i," Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = ",Bar_data_D1 [i][2]);
     if( Bar_data_D1 [i][2] < Low_D1_Level)
       {
        Min_D_Level = Bar_data_D1 [i][2];break;
       }
    } 
//---
изначально было так
 

can you think of a better option? how to implement it?

 

the moment the advisor stops

lines are redrawn once a day


EURUSD chart, H1, 2020.12.09 10:21 UTC, Gerchik and Co Limited, MetaTrader 4, Real

 

2020

wanted to test 5 years and came acrossArray out of range

 

to the nearest low of 3500 bar +- , but it freezes at 1000,1001,1002

why doesn't it go further down the array?

 

CODE RETURNED : No error, no further array and no line redraw this day.


//--- Min_D_Leve  
 for(int i = 1; i<ArrayRange(Bar_data_D1,0) ;i++)
    {
     Print(" i = ",i," Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = ",Bar_data_D1 [i][2]);
     if(Bar_data_D1 [i][2]>=0)
       {
        if( Bar_data_D1 [i][2] < Low_D1_Level)
          {
           Min_D_Level = Bar_data_D1 [i][2];break;
          }
       }   
    } 
    



Print

2020.12.09 17:03:30.363 2016.12.16 00:00:00 _Test EURUSD,H1: i = 996 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.33147

2020.12.09 17:03:30.363 2016.12.16 00:00:00 _Test EURUSD,H1: i = 997 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.3426

2020.12.09 17:03:30.363 2016.12.16 00:00:00 _Test EURUSD,H1: i = 998 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.3364

2020.12.09 17:03:30.363 2016.12.16 00:00:00 _Test EURUSD,H1: i = 999 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.33562

2020.12.09 17:03:30.363 2016.12.16 00:00:00 _Test EURUSD,H1: i = 1000 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.33532

2020.12.09 17:03:30.363 2016.12.16 00:00:00 _Test EURUSD,H1: i = 1001 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.33705






 
Dark Kchlyzov:


the error may not be here. Without the code it is difficult to understand

 
MakarFX:

the error may not be here. Without the code it's hard to understand


//--глобальные переменные



double   Low_D1_Level;


double   Bar_data_D1 [][6]; // Копирует в массив данные баров указанного графика и возвращает количество скопированных баров D1
//--- тело
void On_Timer()
{
 if(Day()!= Time_Day)
   {
    Level();
    Time_Day = Day();
   }

}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                        Функция Level 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Level() 

ArrayCopyRates(Bar_data_D1,_Symbol,PERIOD_D1); // Копирует в массив данные баров указанного графика и возвращает 
Low_D1_Level   = iLow (_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,1);   // Возвращает значение минимальной цены бара  D1

//--- Min_D_Leve  
 for(int i = 1; 0 <= Bar_data_D1 [i][2] ;i++)
    {
     Print(" i = ",i," Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = ",Bar_data_D1 [i][2]);
     if( Bar_data_D1 [i][2] < Low_D1_Level)
       {
        Min_D_Level = Bar_data_D1 [i][2];break;
       }
    } 
//---

What else do you need?

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные / Глобальные переменные
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные / Глобальные переменные
  • www.mql5.com
Глобальные переменные создаются путем размещения их объявлений вне описания какой-либо функции. Глобальные переменные определяются на том же уровне, что и функции, т. е. не локальны ни в каком блоке. Область видимости глобальных переменных - вся программа, глобальные переменные доступны из всех функций, определенных в программе...
 
Declare array Bar_data_D1 with type MqlRates. As a result, it will become one-dimensional. Or, declare your own structure instead of MqlRates, if you think that spread and real_volume fields are unnecessary.
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Структуры данных / Структура исторических данных
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Структуры данных / Структура исторических данных
  • www.mql5.com
Структура исторических данных - Структуры данных - Константы, перечисления и структуры - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
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