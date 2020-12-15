Array out of range in Need of help - page 8
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Been sitting here for a while:We should try to avoid unnecessary cycles. We have a flood of quotes, and you need to make the right entries on the fly, so that you don't have to dig through history and waste computer resources.
I feel like a 1st grader, even though I'm 42.
I feel like a 1st grader, even though I'm 42.
That's a good thing. It means everything is ahead of me.
That's good. So everything is ahead of you.
The most important thing is the result!!!
3.47 I'm going to bed.
I'll digest it all tomorrow and if I have any questions I'll let you know !
Thanks a lot everyone!
Omsk?
Been sitting around for a while:We should try to avoid unnecessary loops. We have quotes coming in streams, and we need to make the right entries on the fly, so we don't have to dig through the history and waste computer resources.
I ran your code.
Is there something a little wrong here?
Here's how it looks
1) Low_D1 level of the previous day
2) Min_D closest daily low on history
Omsk?
Yes
Yes
at +3 somehow not many cities)
The algorithm does not always draw and count as intended, but as written. Writing as written is usually difficult.
In the picture you showed the minima, and in the condition you have the minimum price of the daily bar Low. And the algorithm found it in the trend zone, and it is not the minimum between 2 adjacent bars.
I ran your code.
Is something a little wrong here?
To make it count from the beginning of the story, you need to insert a loop in OnTick. Something like this:
And in the function of bar record add a check for zero date:
And second, in day.Arr[day.index].high is the current day. If you want yesterday, it's in the previous element:
I guess the logic should be correct now. Didn't check it too hard, but it seems to be correct.
I feel like a 1st grader even though I'm 42.
Regarding ArrayCopyRates, Alexey correctly said. It's written in the help:
Копирует в двумерный массив вида double RateInfo[][6] данные баров указанного графика и возвращает количество скопированных баров.
So you have to write it:
But that's not economical code.