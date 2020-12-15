Array out of range in Need of help - page 8

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Aleksei Stepanenko:

Been sitting here for a while:

We should try to avoid unnecessary cycles. We have a flood of quotes, and you need to make the right entries on the fly, so that you don't have to dig through history and waste computer resources.

I feel like a 1st grader, even though I'm 42.

 
Dark Kchlyzov:

I feel like a 1st grader, even though I'm 42.

That's a good thing. It means everything is ahead of me.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

That's good. So everything is ahead of you.

The most important thing is the result!!!

 
Dark Kchlyzov:

3.47 I'm going to bed.

I'll digest it all tomorrow and if I have any questions I'll let you know !

Thanks a lot everyone!

Omsk?

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Been sitting around for a while:

We should try to avoid unnecessary loops. We have quotes coming in streams, and we need to make the right entries on the fly, so we don't have to dig through the history and waste computer resources.

I ran your code.

Is there something a little wrong here?

#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

//символ и таймфрейм текущего графика
string symbol;
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES frame;
datetime time;
   

struct BarData
   {
   struct Elem
      {
      int      number;     //порядковый номер периода (дня, месяца или года)
      double   high;       //максимум периода
      double   low;        //минимум периода
      datetime time_high;  //время максимума
      datetime time_low;   //время минимума
      } Arr[];             //массив периода
   int index;              //текущий индекс массива
   double   max;           //последнее максимальное значение периода
   double   min;           //последнее минимальное значение периода
   datetime time_max;      //время максимума
   datetime time_min;      //время минимума

   //при создании структуры указываем, что массив пустой
   BarData(){index=-1;}    
   
   //функция записывает текущие экстремумы
   void WriteBar(int eNumber, string eSymbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES eFrame, datetime eTime)
      {
      int eShift=iBarShift(eSymbol,eFrame,eTime);
      double eHigh=iHigh(eSymbol,eFrame,eShift);
      double eLow=iLow(eSymbol,eFrame,eShift);
      //если элементов ещё нет или период сменился
      if(index<0 || eNumber!=Arr[index].number)
         {
         ArrayResize(Arr,++index+1);
         Arr[index].number=eNumber;
         Arr[index].high=eHigh;
         Arr[index].low=eLow;
         Arr[index].time_high=eTime;
         Arr[index].time_low=eTime;
         }
      //если произошло обновление текущего максимума
      if(eHigh-Arr[index].high>0)
         {
         Arr[index].high=eHigh;
         Arr[index].time_high=eTime;
         }
      //если произошло обновление текущего минимума
      if(Arr[index].low-eLow>0)
         {
         Arr[index].low=eLow;
         Arr[index].time_low=eTime;
         }
      //если произошло обновление предыдущего максимума
      if(eHigh-max>0)
         {
         for(int i=index+1; i>=0; i--)
            {
            if(Arr[index].high-eHigh>0)
               {
               max=Arr[index].high;
               time_max=Arr[index].time_high;
               break;
               }
            }
         }
      //если произошло обновление предыдущего минимума
      if(min-eLow>0)
         {
         for(int i=index+1; i>=0; i--)
            {
            if(eLow-Arr[index].low>0)
               {
               min=Arr[index].low;
               time_min=Arr[index].time_low;
               break;
               }
            }
         }
      }
   } day, month, year;

int OnInit()
   {
   symbol=Symbol();
   frame=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)Period();
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
   }

void OnTick()
   {
   //текущее время закрытого бара
   time=iTime(symbol,frame,1);
   
   MqlDateTime date; 
   TimeToStruct(time,date);
   
   //делаем записи каждого периода
   day.WriteBar(date.day,symbol,frame,time);
   month.WriteBar(date.mon,symbol,frame,time);
   year.WriteBar(date.year,symbol,frame,time);
   
   //теперь имеем значения   
   Comment(TimeToString(day.time_max)+" : "+DoubleToString(day.max)+" : "+DoubleToString(day.Arr[day.index].high)+"\n"+TimeToString(day.time_min)+" : "+DoubleToString(day.Arr[day.index].low)+" : "+DoubleToString(day.min));
   }


Here's how it looks

1) Low_D1 level of the previous day

2) Min_D closest daily low on history



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Test_Level.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
double   Bar_data_D1 [][6]; // Копирует в массив данные баров указанного графика и возвращает количество скопированных баров D1
double   Low_D1_Level;      // Возвращает значение минимальной цены бара  D1
double   Min_D_Level ;      // ближайшей минимальный  D уровень
datetime  Time_Day;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   Level();
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {

   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
  On_Timer();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                        Функция Level 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Level()
{
 ArrayCopyRates(Bar_data_D1,_Symbol,PERIOD_D1); // Копирует в массив данные баров указанного графика и возвращает количество скопированных баров

 Low_D1_Level   = iLow (_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,1);   // Возвращает значение минимальной цены бара  D1
    
//--- Min_D_Leve  
 //for(int i = 1; i<ArrayRange(Bar_data_D1,0) ;i++)
 for(int i = 1; ;i++)
    {
     Print(" i = ",i," Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = ",Bar_data_D1 [i][2]);
     if(Bar_data_D1 [i][2]>=0)
       {
        if( Bar_data_D1 [i][2] < Low_D1_Level)
          {
           Min_D_Level = Bar_data_D1 [i][2];break;
          }
       }   
    } 

 //+-------------------------Low_D1_Level----------------------------+ 
 if(ObjectFind("Low_D1")!=Low_D1_Level) 
   {
    ObjectDelete("Low_D1");
    if(ObjectFind("Low_D1")!=0)
      {
       ObjectCreate("Low_D1",OBJ_HLINE, 0, Time[0],Low_D1_Level);
       ObjectSet("Low_D1", OBJPROP_COLOR, clrMaroon);
       ObjectSet("Low_D1", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
      }
   } 
   
 if(ObjectFind("Low_D1_label")!=Low_D1_Level)
   {
    ObjectDelete("Low_D1_label"); 
    if(ObjectFind("Low_D1_label") != 0)
      {
       ObjectCreate("Low_D1_label", OBJ_TEXT, 0, Time[13], Low_D1_Level);
       ObjectSetText("Low_D1_label", "Low_D1: " + DoubleToStr(Low_D1_Level,_Digits), 8,"Verdana", Brown);
      }
   } 
   
 //+-------------------------Min_D_Level----------------------------+ 
 if(ObjectFind("Min_D")!= Min_D_Level) 
   {
    ObjectDelete("Min_D");
    if(ObjectFind("Min_D")!=0)
      {
       ObjectCreate("Min_D",OBJ_HLINE, 0, Time[0],Min_D_Level);
       ObjectSet("Min_D", OBJPROP_COLOR, clrMaroon);
       ObjectSet("Min_D", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
      }
   } 
   
 if(ObjectFind("Min_D_label")!=Min_D_Level)
   {
    ObjectDelete("Min_D_label"); 
    if(ObjectFind("Min_D_label") != 0)
      {
       ObjectCreate("Min_D_label", OBJ_TEXT, 0, Time[30], Min_D_Level);
       ObjectSetText("Min_D_label", "Min_D: " + DoubleToStr(Min_D_Level,_Digits), 8,"Verdana", Brown);
      }
   }  
 
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|        функция удаление всех объектов созданных советником
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DestroyObject()
{
 int tot=ObjectsTotal();
 for( int i=tot; i>=0; i--)
    {
     
     if(ObjectName(i)=="Low_MN1"){ObjectDelete(0,"Low_MN1");Print("<< Объект Low_MN удалён >>");}
     if(ObjectName(i)=="Low_MN1_label"){ObjectDelete(0,"Low_MN1_label");Print("<< Объект Low_MN1_label удалён >>");}
     

     if(ObjectName(i)=="Min_D"){ObjectDelete(0,"Min_D");Print("<< Объект Min_D удалён >>");}
     if(ObjectName(i)=="Min_D_label"){ObjectDelete(0,"Min_D_label");Print("<< Объект Min_D_label удалён >>");}


   }
}
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------+   
//                         функция Timer                    
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void On_Timer()
{

     
 if(Day()!= Time_Day)
   {
    Level();
    Time_Day = Day();
   }
}
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Omsk?

Yes

 
Dark Kchlyzov:

Yes

at +3 somehow not many cities)

The algorithm does not always draw and count as intended, but as written. Writing as written is usually difficult.

In the picture you showed the minima, and in the condition you have the minimum price of the daily bar Low. And the algorithm found it in the trend zone, and it is not the minimum between 2 adjacent bars.

[Deleted]  
Dark Kchlyzov:

I ran your code.

Is something a little wrong here?

The first nuance, so far the algorithm does not count from the beginning of the tester's history, but from the start. Therefore, the date 1970.01.01, which is zero, appears.

To make it count from the beginning of the story, you need to insert a loop in OnTick. Something like this:

datetime time=0, current;


void OnTick()
   {
   //текущее время закрытого бара
   current=iTime(symbol,frame,1);

   do
      {   
      MqlDateTime date; 
      TimeToStruct(time,date);
   
      //делаем записи каждого периода
      day.WriteBar(date.day,symbol,frame,time);
      month.WriteBar(date.mon,symbol,frame,time);
      year.WriteBar(date.year,symbol,frame,time);
   
      if(time<current) {time=iTime(symbol,frame,(iBarShift(symbol,frame,time)-1));} else break;
      }
   while(time<=current);

   //теперь имеем значения   
   Comment(TimeToString(day.time_max)+" : "+DoubleToString(day.max)+" : "+DoubleToString(day.Arr[day.index].high)+"\n"+TimeToString(day.time_min)+" : "+DoubleToString(day.Arr[day.index].low)+" : "+DoubleToString(day.min));
   }

And in the function of bar record add a check for zero date:

   //функция записывает текущие экстремумы
   void WriteBar(int eNumber, string eSymbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES eFrame, datetime eTime)
      {
      if(eTime==0) return;
      int eShift=iBarShift(eSymbol,eFrame,eTime);

And second, in day.Arr[day.index].high is the current day. If you want yesterday, it's in the previous element:

if(day.index>0)
   {
   printf(day.Arr[day.index-1].high);
   }

I guess the logic should be correct now. Didn't check it too hard, but it seems to be correct.

[Deleted]  
Dark Kchlyzov:

I feel like a 1st grader even though I'm 42.

:) it all comes with experience, I don't understand a lot of things either and I'm learning as I go along. It's not supposed to be a structure, it's supposed to be a class. We're almost at the level of OOP. In which I'm still floating.
[Deleted]  

Regarding ArrayCopyRates, Alexey correctly said. It's written in the help:

Копирует в двумерный массив вида double RateInfo[][6] данные баров указанного графика и возвращает количество скопированных баров.

So you have to write it:

 int total=ArrayCopyRates(Bar_data_D1,_Symbol,PERIOD_D1); // Копирует в массив данные баров указанного графика и возвращает количество скопированных баров

 Low_D1_Level   = iLow (_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,1);   // Возвращает значение минимальной цены бара  D1
    
 for(int i = 1; i<total ;i++)
    {
    

But that's not economical code.

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