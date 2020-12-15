Array out of range in Need of help - page 2

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Dark Kchlyzov:

What else do you need?

2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 EURUSDb,H1: 4036 tick events (4035 bars, 8170 bar states) processed in 0:00:31.734 (total time 0:00:33.750)
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1919 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.2991
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1918 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.29231
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1917 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.29113
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1916 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30024
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1915 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.28882
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1914 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.28817
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1913 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.28435
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1912 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.28632
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1911 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.28791
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1910 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.28879
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1909 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.29605
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1908 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.28298
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1907 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.2828
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1906 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.27509
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1905 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.2755
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1904 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.27938
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1903 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.28003
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1902 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.27712
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1901 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.28088
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1900 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.27897
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1899 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.27455
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1898 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.29004
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1897 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.2987
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1896 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.29682
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1895 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30048
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1894 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30511
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1893 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30437
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1892 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30365
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1891 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30952
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1890 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30212
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1889 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.3028
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1888 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30012
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1887 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30208
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1886 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30469
2020.12.09 16:59:49.842 2020.12.08 23:59:59  Array EURUSDb,H1:  i = 1885 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30532
 

2016.12.16 passes without error

0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 982 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.32568
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 983 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.32663
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 984 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.33358
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 985 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.32481
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 986 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30383
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 987 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30364
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 988 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30569
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 989 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30165
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 990 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.29975
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 991 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.30464
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 992 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.31567
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 993 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.31716
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 994 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.31654
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 995 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.32014
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 996 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.31826
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 997 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.31706
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 998 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.3157
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 999 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.31889
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 00:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 1000 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.32227
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 01:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 1 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.09353
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 01:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 2 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.08923
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 01:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 3 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.0882
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 01:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 4 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.08737
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 01:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 5 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.08505
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 01:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 6 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.0859
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 01:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 7 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.08587
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 01:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 8 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.09153
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 01:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 9 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.09544
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 01:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 10 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.09695
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 01:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 11 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.09633
0       15:21:45.179    2016.12.16 01:00:00  Array EURUSD,H1:  i = 12 Low_D1_Level = 1.09353 Bar_data_D1 [i][2] = 1.09699
 
Ihor Herasko:
Declare array Bar_data_D1 with type MqlRates. As a result, it will be one-dimensional. Or, if you think that the spread and real_volume fields are unnecessary, declare your own structure instead of MqlRates.

If you don't mind giving me an example, how to write it correctly?

I have some experience in trading but I am at the beginning of learning MQL4.

 
Dark Kchlyzov:

put it this way


//--- Min_D_Leve  
 for(int i = 1; 0 <= 1 ;i++)
 
Dark Kchlyzov:

If I understand you correctly, then

Bar_data_D1 [i][2]

current day's low

Low_D1_Level 

the minimum of the previous day

and if the first is less than the second, then

Min_D_Level = Bar_data_D1 [i][2]

Did I get it right?

  

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Test_Level.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
double   Bar_data_D1 [][6]; // Копирует в массив данные баров указанного графика и возвращает количество скопированных баров D1
double   Low_D1_Level;      // Возвращает значение минимальной цены бара  D1
double   Min_D_Level ;      // ближайшей минимальный  D уровень
datetime  Time_Day;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   Level();
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {

   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
  On_Timer();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                        Функция Level 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Level()
{
 ArrayCopyRates(Bar_data_D1,_Symbol,PERIOD_D1); // Копирует в массив данные баров указанного графика и возвращает количество скопированных баров

 Low_D1_Level   = iLow (_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,1);   // Возвращает значение минимальной цены бара  D1
    
//--- Min_D_Leve  
 for(int i = 1; i<ArrayRange(Bar_data_D1,0) ;i++)
    {
     Print(ArrayRange(Bar_data_D1,0));
     if(Bar_data_D1 [i][2]>=0)
       {
        if( Bar_data_D1 [i][2] < Low_D1_Level)
          {
           Min_D_Level = Bar_data_D1 [i][2];break;
          }
       }   
    } 

 //+-------------------------Low_D1_Level----------------------------+ 
 if(ObjectFind("Low_D1")!=Low_D1_Level) 
   {
    ObjectDelete("Low_D1");
    if(ObjectFind("Low_D1")!=0)
      {
       ObjectCreate("Low_D1",OBJ_HLINE, 0, Time[0],Low_D1_Level);
       ObjectSet("Low_D1", OBJPROP_COLOR, clrMaroon);
       ObjectSet("Low_D1", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
      }
   } 
   
 if(ObjectFind("Low_D1_label")!=Low_D1_Level)
   {
    ObjectDelete("Low_D1_label"); 
    if(ObjectFind("Low_D1_label") != 0)
      {
       ObjectCreate("Low_D1_label", OBJ_TEXT, 0, Time[13], Low_D1_Level);
       ObjectSetText("Low_D1_label", "Low_D1: " + DoubleToStr(Low_D1_Level,_Digits), 8,"Verdana", Brown);
      }
   } 
   
 //+-------------------------Min_D_Level----------------------------+ 
 if(ObjectFind("Min_D")!= Min_D_Level) 
   {
    ObjectDelete("Min_D");
    if(ObjectFind("Min_D")!=0)
      {
       ObjectCreate("Min_D",OBJ_HLINE, 0, Time[0],Min_D_Level);
       ObjectSet("Min_D", OBJPROP_COLOR, clrMaroon);
       ObjectSet("Min_D", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
      }
   } 
   
 if(ObjectFind("Min_D_label")!=Min_D_Level)
   {
    ObjectDelete("Min_D_label"); 
    if(ObjectFind("Min_D_label") != 0)
      {
       ObjectCreate("Min_D_label", OBJ_TEXT, 0, Time[30], Min_D_Level);
       ObjectSetText("Min_D_label", "Min_D: " + DoubleToStr(Min_D_Level,_Digits), 8,"Verdana", Brown);
      }
   }  
 
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|        функция удаление всех объектов созданных советником
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DestroyObject()
{
 int tot=ObjectsTotal();
 for( int i=tot; i>=0; i--)
    {
     
     if(ObjectName(i)=="Low_MN1"){ObjectDelete(0,"Low_MN1");Print("<< Объект Low_MN удалён >>");}
     if(ObjectName(i)=="Low_MN1_label"){ObjectDelete(0,"Low_MN1_label");Print("<< Объект Low_MN1_label удалён >>");}
     

     if(ObjectName(i)=="Min_D"){ObjectDelete(0,"Min_D");Print("<< Объект Min_D удалён >>");}
     if(ObjectName(i)=="Min_D_label"){ObjectDelete(0,"Min_D_label");Print("<< Объект Min_D_label удалён >>");}


   }
}
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------+   
//                         функция Timer                    
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void On_Timer()
{

     
 if(Day()!= Time_Day)
   {
    Level();
    Time_Day = Day();
   }
}


Открой новые возможности в MetaTrader 5 с сообществом и сервисами MQL5
Открой новые возможности в MetaTrader 5 с сообществом и сервисами MQL5
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MakarFX:

If I understand you correctly, then

current day's low

the minimum of the previous day

and if the first is less than the second, then

Did I get it right?


previous day low 

Low_D1_Level 

the nearest daily low which is lower than the Low_D1_Level

Min_D_Level
 

2016.12.16 the line does not redraw,

as the nearest history low is 3500 bar +- .

It is of course a rare new history low, but still.


It is supposed to pass through the array by this date.



 
Dark Kchlyzov:

closest daily low

over what period?

 
MakarFX:

for what period?

I don't understand?

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