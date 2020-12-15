Array out of range in Need of help - page 2
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2016.12.16 passes without error
Declare array Bar_data_D1 with type MqlRates. As a result, it will be one-dimensional. Or, if you think that the spread and real_volume fields are unnecessary, declare your own structure instead of MqlRates.
If you don't mind giving me an example, how to write it correctly?
I have some experience in trading but I am at the beginning of learning MQL4.
put it this way
If I understand you correctly, then
Bar_data_D1 [i][2]
current day's low
the minimum of the previous day
and if the first is less than the second, then
Min_D_Level = Bar_data_D1 [i][2]
Did I get it right?
If I understand you correctly, then
current day's low
the minimum of the previous day
and if the first is less than the second, then
Did I get it right?
previous day low
the nearest daily low which is lower than the Low_D1_Level
2016.12.16 the line does not redraw,
as the nearest history low is 3500 bar +- .
It is of course a rare new history low, but still.
It is supposed to pass through the array by this date.
closest daily low
over what period?
for what period?
I don't understand?