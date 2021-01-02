Undeserved negative comments and insults from a customer. What to do? - page 5

New comment
 
Arkadii Zagorulko:

Andrey F. Zelinsky is right, it is not according to the ToR.

So it's not a bad thing that they got $30. You could have lost time, get a bad review, and $0 :).

And being rude, yes, not good.

Where exactly I did not do the TOR, or somehow you read between the lines of the TOR?

 
Andrey Minaev:

Where exactly did I do that was not in accordance with the TOR, or are you somehow reading between the lines of the TOR?

Andrey F. Zelinsky even made you a picture.

 
Arkadii Zagorulko:

Andrey F. Zelinsky even made you a picture.

Here is the ToR:

If two lower MAs cross the higher one downwards and stochastic crosses level 40 downwards then we get a sell signal
red bar on the histogram.


when two lower MAs intersect the higher one from bottom to top and stochastic crosses the level of 60 from bottom to top - a buy signal appears
the green bar on the histogram.

Also it is necessary to add the signal waiting period parameter in bars, for example if all indicators were crossed within 10 bars

If the signal is crossed after 10 bars, the bar is yellow (kind of uncertainty).


Why does Zelensky emphasize some kind of stochastic signal crossing, show me this place in ToR.

It says in TK there are three signal crossovers.

Files:
2020-06-17_13-31-32.png  83 kb
 
Andrey Minaev:

Why is Zelensky emphasising some kind of stochastic signal interruption, show me that place in the ToR.

When you write someone's first and last name -- take care to spell their first and last name correctly.

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

When you write someone's first and last name -- make sure you spell it correctly.

I'm sorry, I didn't mean to insult you in any way, Andrey F. Zelinsky.

[Deleted]  

The idea that you could be wrong is beneficial. You've been told you're a fool, so there's a reason for it. That I can't be wrong? I can. Objectivity is not visible to one person. It is easier to admit to being wrong than to stall, even if you didn't make it.

 
Andrey Minaev:

...

It says in the ToR there are three signal crossings.

Added to the explanation (black lines)


Here you have a signal only when the black МА is crossed by a red one - i.e. it is crossed by one MA, not three.

Well, and there is no integrity signal "Stochastic + 3 MAs" -- it is shown by the purple lines.

 
Andrey Minaev:

The way I see it -- you have not fulfilled the TOR, the negative feedback is justified -- the customer's rudeness is bad, but it is not without merit.

Had the client gone to arbitration -- you would have lost the arbitration and the client would have lost only $3 instead of $30.

The right thing to do is to contact the customer and see it through to completion. Then, ask him to withdraw the negative feedback (but that is not critical in this case).

 
This thread is a clear demonstration of freelance suicide. Bringing an argument about an order that's already closed to the public is a lot of self-loathing.

Who said anything about "valuing your reputation"? You've destroyed it in a demonstration...

A clear demonstration of how not to behave, everyone.
 

There's also a question for the person in question.

Let's assume that you win the case,

and after a while the situation repeats, what will you do?

123456789101112
New comment