Undeserved negative comments and insults from a customer. What to do? - page 12
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Eh, I wish I had read this thread when I chose the contractor *** When the problems started I got interested in his profile.
We had such an interesting conflict. My terms of reference said
If I delete manually placed orders or close a position manually, the Expert Advisor stops working and sends me the message "Position manually closed, trade stopped".) And does nothing until the next position is opened or an order is placed.
Andrey understood it this way - I will only delete manually placed orders.
I failed to explain that "manually" refers to delete and not to the word "orders". After I enabled arbitrage he agreed to correct it.
And so on with every error. First tries to prove that I was wrong, then that this is how the terms of reference have been conceived (I just as a customer did not quite understand what he ordered).
In short, the one who gave him one star just gave up the nerve to fight with him. Sam barely held back. wanted to somehow come to an end.
Hello!
The last order I completed was in full compliance with the customer's requirements, after which I received a negative review and the lowest possible grade. I believe that this assessment is totally inconsistent with the work done and the customer was in an inadequate state and did not understand what he wanted.
Please, if it's not too much trouble for you, please review the situation. It's just really frustrating when you try to do everything and even better than it was stated in the Specification and after all you get such ingratitude. It would be better if he (the customer) did not estimate or comment on anything and did not accuse me of incompetence, which he himself is.
Thank you for your understanding.
Respectfully.
The last order I completed was in full compliance with the customer's requirements, after which I received a negative review and the lowest possible grade. I believe that this assessment is totally inconsistent with the work done and the customer was in an inadequate state, he did not understand what he wanted.
This is a common occurrence. The client is almost always confident that his requirements are a grail, but in fact after the tests a lot of things come out that he had not foreseen and the algorithm fails. In the end, whose fault is it?) From the customer's point of view, it is the doer's fault, though in fact it is not like that.
We have had an interesting conflict. I had in my TOR was written ...
Andrew understood it this way - ...
From experience, I can say that written ToR are not understood correctly in 90% of cases. That is why it must be written in great detail and each nuance is better supported by a bunch of screenshots with a note that it must be 1 in 1 in these places in the tester.
Hello!
The last order I completed was in full compliance with the customer's requirements, after which I received a negative review and the lowest possible grade. I believe that this assessment is totally inconsistent with the work done and the customer was in an inadequate state, he himself did not understand what he wanted.
Please, if it's not too much trouble for you, please review the situation. It's just really frustrating when you try to do everything and even better than it was stated in the Specification and after all you get such ingratitude. It would be better if he (the customer) did not estimate or comment on anything and did not accuse me of incompetence, which he himself is.
Thank you for your understanding.
Regards.
Hello, dear Admin!
I really ask you to pay attention to this message. Posted review really is not deserved and it's very upsetting to receive a negative assessment for a job well done.
Thank you and happy New Year!
Hello, dear Administration!
Very kindly ask you to pay attention to this message. Posted review really is not deserved and it is very frustrating to receive a negative assessment of a properly done job.
Thank you and happy New Year!
This is part of the job and nothing can be done about it.
No one says that customers are all smart and there will always be a fair assessment. If there is a lot of work to be done, all performers will receive roughly the same amount of inadequate work and everyone is on an equal footing.
It's part of the job, and there's nothing you can do about it.
No one is saying that customers are all clever, and there will always be a fair assessment. If there is a lot of work to be done, all performers will receive roughly the same amount of inadequate work and everyone is on an equal footing.
Hello Stanislav.
I just do not understand why you are telling me all this?
Come on, I understand, if they don't fix it, they don't fix it, it's just really not nice to be given an unfair assessment of your work.
Happy New Year to all!!!
I think that if the negative feedback is really undeserved and there is clear evidence of it in the correspondence, write to the administration. There is a chance that they will remove it. If it's very controversial, don't even try.
Yes, I did.
Maybe you didn't see it.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/135973