Undeserved negative comments and insults from a customer. What to do? - page 6
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The topic is illustrative freelancer suicide.
No, Maxim. You'll be fine.
I haven't destroyed anything.
I was insulted for nothing and I have to swallow it?
I did the work in full accordance with the ToR.
Andrey F. Zelinsky- I will make a demonstration of the log file later, where you can see when there were crossings and when the signal. You can't see it on the skin, it even captures a screenshot: a crossover up here somewhere. And judges the correctness of the performance.
I looked at your feedbackMaxim Kuznetsov, now I understand why you write that way.
I was insulted for nothing and I have to swallow it?
Andrei, don't be offended. Exactly, agree to be wrong. You'll feel better immediately.
So I don't get it, has spade11 been banned for swearing at Andrei Minaev?
Here, and someone says that the service-desk doesn't monitor anything
The name is crossed out, I don't know what that means
Because there are also names without a reference
The TOR is in the form of a picture and not a single word.
And this "spelling out everything, even elementary things, after handing over the work does not help" - there are some people who think that everyone thinks like them and has no idea about the diversity of the world. And when you ask them questions to find out what they mean, it seems to them that you are a complete idiot - you ask such elementary things. And this desire to be helped afterwards is also familiar, some people think they should until the end of time.
some people think they should until the end of time.
Yes, of course, the counterpart can be anyone. But it's easier for yourself to do as he wants, re-do as he wants, apologise and not see each other again. And think of good things. Like girls. That's a good one!
I am in favour of a constructive dialogue.
I would like to see the result of the work - the source code of the indicator.
Source code.