Undeserved negative comments and insults from a customer. What to do? - page 3
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According to your screenshot, he writes: "why should I drag the work out of you" -- in the review: "to spell out everything, even basic things, after handing over the work does not help at all".
At the stage of discussing the TOR I always ask questions in order to get the job done properly. And in the process of work, I can ask questions, because at the stage of discussion of TOR, some details are not immediately visible. The customer probably did not like it, thinks I am a telepath and will do the job the first time as he needed, but that he did not answer my questions and did not waste his time. It doesn't work like that.
I always do the work in good faith, I always answer questions about the work of the programme, even after the job is finished. Why should I have negative feedback. Especially in this job, I completed it in full compliance with the TOR, and why the negative feedback?
Because that's life, man)
At the stage of discussing the ToR, I always ask questions in order to get the job done properly. And in the process of work, I can ask questions, because at the stage of discussing the TOR, some of the details are not immediately visible. The customer probably did not like it, thinks I am a telepath and will do the job the first time as he needs, but that he did not answer my questions and did not waste his time. That's not how it works.
About you being "white and fluffy" -- that's understandable.
But to say that the customer is not adequate and objective - there is no information for such conclusions.
You have to look at all the correspondence. I don't think it's appropriate to post it.
About you being 'white and fluffy' - that's understandable.
But to say that the customer is inadequate and unbiased - there is no information to draw such conclusions.
You have to look at all the correspondence. I don't think it's appropriate to post it.
Well, I think it's the right thing to do. So you don't have to call me "white and fluffy" in quotes.
Because that's life, man.)
I also read the thread and wonder what kind of world the topicstarter lives in
any business always carries some risks, just like in the world of physical persons there are always variants of events when things do not go according to plan and no matter how you protect yourself it cannot be avoided
When all the reviews and comments are positive I get worried and do not trust the product or service. It's very similar to cheating. It does not happen in real life. If 80 percent of comments are positive and 20 percent are negative, I have to buy this product. So I would know positive and negative qualities of goods and services.
You are right. And at the same time, there are enough freelance programmers on this resource whose reviews (>100) are all positive. And quite deservedly so.
When all the reviews and comments are positive it makes me wary and causes distrust in the product or service. It is very similar to a scam. This does not happen in real life. If 80 percent of comments are positive and 20 percent are negative, I have to buy this product. So I would know positive and negative qualities of goods and services.
Would you order work from a contractor with such a review? The feedback is in the screenshot.
Where is the justice?
From your screenshot, in my opinion the alert doesn't always work correctly.
Would you order work from a contractor with such a review? The review is on the screenshot.
They will count the percentages
From your screenshot, in my opinion the alert does not always work correctly.
Three crossovers is a signal. Three crossovers are not analysed on a single candle, as you have shown.
In the screen you can see that there are three crossovers, then the indicator resets the values and waits for three new crossovers.