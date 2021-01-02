Undeserved negative comments and insults from a customer. What to do? - page 4
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Would you order work from a contractor with such a review? The review on the screenshot.
Hello.
Please help me to reason with the following situation. Did the work in full accordance with the terms of reference. The customer accepted the work. Then wrote that the alert does not work. I told him that it works and made a screenshot of the explanation.
After which he insulted me, even foul language and left a negative comment. The first negative one in my career on the site. I take my reputation seriously and here such a stain. If it was about the case, but in this situation there is simply nothing to be thankful for. A last shit, I take it that's how I understand it.
I cannot apply to arbitration as the work is completed.
What to do? Who can tell me.
Stop doing business that brings so much negativity even after the incident is over.
There are plenty of those "stains" for anyone. Why get upset about each one?
Three crossovers is a signal. Three crossovers are not analysed on a single candle as you have shown.
You can see on the screen that there are three crossovers, then the indicator resets the values and waits for three new crossovers.
To me -- the signal is not formed correctly -- here is your screenshot of the signal with my two explanations (purple lines)
Looked at the correspondence. The customer is communicating normally. Quietly answers all your questions. Although you ask him questions on completely trivial matters, which a person with experience will not ask. This is how you bring shoes to the shoemaker, and he began to ask you questions, they say, whether you agree with the technology of nailing a heel.
The terms of reference are clear and no questions asked. The customer's response is justified, though emotionally rushed (judging by his swear words in the correspondence).
Seems to me -- the signal is not forming correctly -- here is your screenshot of the signal with my two explanations (purple lines)
Looked at the correspondence. The customer is communicating normally. Quietly answers all your questions. Although you ask him questions on completely trivial matters, which a person with experience will not ask. This is how you bring shoes to the shoemaker, and he began to ask you questions, they say, whether you agree with the technology of nailing a heel.
The terms of reference are clear and no questions asked. The customer's response is justified, though emotional.
I suppose you do not care how you are contacted and what kind of feedback they leave you.
I am not satisfied when I am rude without reason.
If you read the ToR, it says:"If the two lower MAs cross the higher MA downwards, and the stochastic crosses the 40 level downwards, there's a sell signal
red histogram bar." In the correspondence you can see that you asked about the priority of the crossovers, the answer is: priority is not important.
I did not see in the ToR that if there is a crossover from bottom to top, then I need to zero out the values of crossovers that were from top to bottom.If I did that, the customer could write diddly-squat, bad performer.
Didn't I follow the ToR?
Three crossovers is a signal. Three crossovers are not analysed on a single candle as you have shown.
You can see on the screen that there are three crossovers, then the indicator resets the values and waits for three new crossovers.
I, as a customer, do not pay much attention to negative feedback. That is, I understand that there will be some if the person works with clients. It's strange when there aren't any. But I read what they say in order to understand the degree of adequacy of the person who left the review. For me it is much more important how the developer communicates, if the problems start right away, before the work starts, at the stage of discussion, then a 100% positive feedback of 5 stars will not help. And it is only after you work with the developer that you can understand how suitable he is. It's freelance and expect to find a google-level rabble-rouser, who will write you a bunch of code for $100...)). Maybe you will, there are such great professionals here, but it means the time will be adequate to the price). So whether you have 5 stars or 4, personally for me it will not be so important when choosing. But of course if the performer has a lot of negative reviews, it will discourage (eg overall review 2 stars). But then again, maybe a great specialist, just can not communicate, you need an individual approach. Choosing a performer is not just a checklist with ticks. This is an opinion from the other side.
I suppose you don't care how you are treated or what kind of feedback they give you.
I'm not comfortable with being rude without justification.
...
In this case -- the customer's rudeness is justified. Yes, it's unacceptable and bad.
...
Did I not follow the terms of reference?
Yes, you didn't follow the TOR.
In this case -- the customer's rudeness is justified. Yes, it is unacceptable and bad.
Yes, you failed to meet the TOR.
I don't agree with you. The program works exactly as written in the ToR, and as discussed in the correspondence.
I do not agree with you. The programme works exactly as written in the ToR, and as discussed in the correspondence.
Andrey F. Zelinsky is right, it is not according to the ToR.
So it's not bad that we got 30 bucks. Could have been a waste of time, get a bad review, and $0:).
And rude, yes, not good.
I do not agree with you. The program works exactly as written in the terms of reference, and discussed in correspondence.
Well, the customer did not fight with you for a long time - he sent you away and wrote you a feedback saying what he thought of you.