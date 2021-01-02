Undeserved negative comments and insults from a customer. What to do? - page 11
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Hello!
Please, I ask you to deal with the inadequate assessment in the review left, aboutthe work done. The review contains fictitious information with no facts behind it. The customer just took me and lied to me without reason and accused me of something I never did! He took and accused me of something he did himself...
from the public - you ended up BOTH dousing each other from the ladle :-)
he wrote a review, you wrote a review. it's all personal emotion, you know, sometimes you don't see eye to eye.
I think it's okay. Job closed? Closed.
of the public - you ended up with BOTH of you dousing each other in a ladle :-)
he wrote a review, you wrote a review. It's all personal emotion, you know, sometimes you don't see eye to eye.
I think it's okay. Job closed? Closed.
About emotions it is clear, but you see only feedback, not correspondence in the work. In work correspondence this guy called me all sorts of names, I behaved adequately and did not allow a single curve in his direction. And the field of this I see the feedback in his direction and I'm just furious at this snapping! I mean, he blamed me for what he did. You know the difference?
The job was closed 50/50.
I may not have expressed my indignation very clearly. I am not insisting on cancelling this review, if at all possible the review comment itself should be removed.
Thank you for your understanding.
I may not have expressed my indignation very clearly. I am not insisting on cancelling this review, if at all possible the review comment itself should be removed.
Thank you for your understanding.
Only the person who left the review should remove or modify it -- and that's exactly the right thing to do.
On the front page there was a response from the SD on such issues -- here's a screenshot of the response:
Only the person who left the feedback should remove or change it - and that's the right thing to do.
There was a response from the SD on the first page on such issues -- here's a screenshot of the response:
Got it, thanks.It's really not fair, blatant lies should be punishable.
and i got 3 stars from an american a couple of weeks ago, but wrote a good review.... He got the number of stars wrong and then tried to change it to 5, but the train has sailed and there's nothing to be done.
You must have missed it.)
and i got 3 stars from an american a couple of weeks ago, but wrote a good review.... he got the number of stars wrong and then tried to change it to 5, but the train has sailed, nothing can be done.
Let him give me 7 next time).
I got it, thank you.It's not really fair, blatant lies should be punished.
With great respect and gratitude to the administration of this MQL5 website for restoring justice!