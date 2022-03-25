Question about arbitration to the administration.
Are you really expecting an answer from administration on a 31th December ? Wait until Monday and take some rest :-)
holidays are alive please wait until monday tuesday :)
I have the same problem with this customer (twj),
His job is completed but he's not answering, I've requested arbitration too.
When someone wants a job to be done in 1 day must cooperate with developer.
The job was closed by arbitration in my favor.
I started a job but could not see the review of the developer until after the job was started. It turns out the developer has 3 reviews which say he/she is scamming others. Does not complete the job but keeps saying that it will take 2 more days. Does not even submit some prototype to show that atleast some work has been done. Anyway I waited for 10 days beyond my job deadline and then submitted for arbitration. It has been 7 days since arbitration and still no reply from the developer. I hope they will close this job soon so I can assign the job to someone else.
I also hope they can create a way where a customer can see the review of the developer before placing a job. Currently I don't see a way to do this.
I also hope they can create a way where a customer can see the review of the developer before placing a job. Currently I don't see a way to do this.
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The client does not know what it wants is not responding. I gave him three different versions of the indicator.
I wrote a personal message
no answer.
I filed for arbitration, but there is still no response from customer or administration.
What can I expect in this case?