there is no need to write to the file. WebRequest method formats
What do you mean "download"? The sound file obtained after text conversion must be placed in the Sounds folder for the Expert Advisor to play it. The PlaySound function, not WebRequest, creates the sound in the Expert Advisor, and it takes an audio file from the Sounds folder. I'm telling you that the task is almost impossible.
yep...
How will it end up in the sandbox???
I assume that the result of the WebRequest will be a WAV file downloaded from the server. Here is the result of the following code
the problem at this stage is that hello_world.wav comes up empty, because the format of the WebRequest call is clearly wrong
Even if you get a valid sound file from the server to the EA via socket or webrequest, you cannot write it to the Sounds folder, which means that PlaySound will not be able to play it.
IsPlaySound the only option to play a wav file without a DLL?
see above on the subject - anything is possible, but requires the will of the user
shitty )
wait, what about this
//--- play sound file Demo.wav from terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Files\
PlaySound("\\\Files\\\Demo.wav")
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/runtime/resources