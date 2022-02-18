and again dll and market - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You type "text to speech" into a search engine and the first links lead to these services and Rest-API.
You will understand the protocols, but WebRequest and JSon will tell you about them as problems arise.
After a long search I found a free but limited service with 10,000 characters per month and, lo and behold, it makes a wav file that the terminal is supposed to play. But it plays Alerts.
I'm pulling a WAV file from it with a curl command.
Now I can't figure out how to convert this syntax to the WebRequest format
Are you aware of the resource rules about double accounts?
I don't, but of course I'm prepared to abide by the rules and will sacrifice another account in favour of the one I'm writing from.
How do I do that?
\Sounds\
There's so many commands and melodies and sounds you can cram into that folder that you'll get tired of listening to.
record the command, edit the file.
like here or there's a lot of software
after a long search, I found a free but limited service with 10,000 characters per month and, oh, my goodness, it makes a wav file which the terminal is supposed to play. But it plays Alerts.
I'm pulling a WAV file from it with a curl command.
Now I can't figure out how to bring this syntax to the format WebRequest
It'll play any song, you just have to put a file in it.
Here's the script. I'm embarrassed to show you how complicated it is.
It plays any song, you just have to put a file in it.
Here's the script. I'm embarrassed to show you how complicated it is.
That's expert level programming! )
The trick is that conversion from mp3 to wav will take time, even if the conversion itself could be initiated without using DLL (we, as experts, try to take all factors into account) ))))
But again, Watson from IBM offers to download wav files at once and that's fine. Just have to figure out howthe curl command format
bring it into WebRequest format.
This is where a script would really help ;)
Now that's expert level programming! )
The trick is that conversion from mp3 to wav will take time, even if the conversion itself could be initiated without using DLL (we, as experts, try to take all factors into account) )))).
But again, Watson from IBM offers to download wav files at once and that's fine. Just have to figure out howthe curl command format
bring it into WebRequest format.
That's where the script would really help ;)
Do you receive voice messages from this address or what?
it gives out an error
--------------------------------
I think I need to enter my username and password !
error
key expired, apparently.
The attached .bat file will work correctly
If anything, the ^ sign is only needed in the DOS window to correctly assemble the file lines into a single line sent to the server
the key has apparently expired.
The attached .bat file will work correctly
If anything, the ^ sign is only needed in the dos window to correctly assemble the file lines into a single line sent to the server
Yes! Got the file.
here's
------------------------------------
but the same way you can get a virus!?
I've made a point of not using .dlls orWebRequest
After checking it out, restored the operating system in 10 minutes
with this program.