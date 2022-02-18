and again dll and market - page 26

Andrei Trukhanovich:

Have you ever worked with google products? They are not petty in any way.

Well, here's the thing about Google.

They give the stream to Base64. I was able to convert it to mp3, but not with LINEAR16.

The procedure is as follows

curl -X POST ^
-H "Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8" ^
-d @request.json ^
-- output hello_world.mp3 ^
https://texttospeech.googleapis.com/v1/text:synthesize?key=AIzaSyCaLxPh84wXpLkT-zOE04MlvHj3JhLXU0w

request.json 

{
  "input":{
    "text":"Android is a mobile operating system developed by Google, based on the Linux kernel and designed primarily for touchscreen mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets."
  },
  "voice":{
    "languageCode":"en-gb",
    "name":"en-GB-Standard-A",
    "ssmlGender":"FEMALE"
  },
  "audioConfig":{
    "audioEncoding":"LINEAR16"
  }
}


This is not the place to ask for help about third-party products, that's why I asked in google forum

), but maybe someone would like to repeat it ))))

Google Groupes
  • groups.google.com
Google Groupes vous permet de créer des forums en ligne et des groupes de messagerie avec une interface enrichie pour les discussions de groupe, et d'y participer.
and if you translate the text from the installed program, what will be the difference?

Photo by

Alexsandr San:

and if translating text from an installed programme, what will be the difference?

The computer also seems to have an address - so how do you organise the connection with the software?

 
Alexsandr San:

and if translating text from an installed programme, what will be the difference?

good idea! )

Alexander, you probably don't mean translation, but pronunciation ) If so, it's already implemented by CIntSpeech class itself. For personal use, not for market, I have a ready-made code of owl, which announces the quotes of Russian market in a schedule and if necessary, speaks only a significant part of quote.



The problem is DLL calls

yes! that's what i thought - how can it be done without a .dll !

 
Alexsandr San:

Yes, that's what I was thinking - how can you do that without a .dll?

That's why the topic is ))))

Nikolai Karetnikov:

That's why the topic is ))))

installed this! - trying to figure out how it even works

eSpeak-это компактная, многоязыковая программа с открытым исходным кодом
синтезатор текста в речь.

Эта версия является SAPI5 совместимый речевой движок для Windows
что должно работать с читателями экрана такими как Челюсти,
НВДА, а окно-глаза.

Существует также версия eSpeak, которая может быть запущена как
программа командной строки. Это в командной строке озвучки\.
Читайте документы\команды.html для получения подробной информации.

Лицензия
=======

Это программное обеспечение распространяется под универсальной Общественной лицензии GNU
версия 3. Смотрите файл: лицензия.формат txt.


Голоса и языки
====================

Доступные голоса можно рассматривать как файлы в каталоге
озвучки-редактирование/голоса.

Чтобы изменить, какие голоса eSpeak доступны через
Windows, повторно запустите установщик и укажите голосовые файлы
который вы хотите использовать.

Тон голоса может быть изменен путем добавления варианта
имя после имени голоса, например:
pt+f3

Доступные варианты::
Мужчина: +m1 +m2 +m3 +m4 +m5 +m6 +m7
Женщина: +f1 +f2 +f3 +f4 +f5
Другие эффекты: + кваканье +шепот
Другой метод синтезатора: Клатт клатт2 клатт3

Эти варианты определяются текстовыми файлами в
озвучки-редактирование/голоса/!в


Приложение TTSApp
==================

Это тестовая программа, предоставляемая корпорацией Майкрософт, которая может быть
используется для произнесения текста с помощью голоса SAPI5. С озвучки голоса
которые были указаны во время установки должны появиться в
его голосовое меню.

Выберите свой вариант "22050Hz 16-bit mono" для разговора.


Обновления
=======

Главная страница проекта eSpeak находится по адресу:
http://espeak.sourceforge.net/

Комментарии, исправления и другие отзывы и помощь
ищется у носителей различных языков
потому что я понятия не имею, как они должны звучать :-)

Чтобы внести изменения в правила произношения и исключения,
или изменить звучание фонем, или просто поэкспериментировать
с помощью синтеза речи загрузите программу "espeakedit".
 
Alexsandr San:

installed this! - trying to figure out how it even works

better yethttps://harposoftware.com/en/russian/167-tatyana-russian-voice.html

And then look for the CIntSpeech class in this thread and experiment to your heart's content )

Tatyana IVONA Voice
Tatyana IVONA Voice
  • harposoftware.com
Tatyana - Russian voice, woman. With any voice you purchase, you will receive a free copy of MiniSpeech - a simple text-to-speech converter that reads out text in any application, document, or a Web page. If you would like to use additional features...
Nikolai Karetnikov:

better this onehttps://harposoftware.com/en/russian/167-tatyana-russian-voice.html

And then look for CIntSpeech class in this thread and experiment as you wish)

Here's the first run - load a text file with russian text, some scribbles - but it has, save the file as .wav

Photo by

