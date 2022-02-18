and again dll and market - page 26
Well, yeah.
Have you ever worked with google products? They are not petty in any way.
and if you translate the text from the installed program, what will be the difference?
good idea! )
Alexander, you probably don't mean translation, but pronunciation ) If so, it's already implemented by CIntSpeech class itself. For personal use, not for market, I have a ready-made code of owl, which announces the quotes of Russian market in a schedule and if necessary, speaks only a significant part of quote.
The problem is DLL calls
yes! that's what i thought - how can it be done without a .dll !
That's why the topic is ))))
installed this! - trying to figure out how it even works
better yethttps://harposoftware.com/en/russian/167-tatyana-russian-voice.html
And then look for the CIntSpeech class in this thread and experiment to your heart's content )
Here's the first run - load a text file with russian text, some scribbles - but it has, save the file as .wav