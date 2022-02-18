and again dll and market - page 17
http does not have -u or --output-file headers
but all headers are passed as key:value separated by \r\n (that's almost exactly the reference quote)
curl has a switch that will print out the entire communication with the server (and all headers) in detail...
===
"read mana, they rule"
you're probably right, and the screenshot from postman, where the output pair is written in the http request header is explained in some other way )
i suspect we're still talking about the same thing, but in different words )
and please, please, no more playsound() it's understandable, and the problem is completely different! )))
The task is to perform authorization on IBM cloud using WebRequest.
By the way, the output to the file does get to the headers
I would not say, that everything was so clear with PlaySound )))) It turned out for example that despite the documentation, the .wav is played from the Files folder, (without which your project could be closed) and that the dynamic EA resources can not carry the played sound files, because everything is saved in uint.
As for the authorisation in the IBM cloud with WebRequest, I know no more than yours here, so far... I need to study. Experiment... It will take time.
Shit! I'm stuck on unions. Webrequest returns a dynamic char array, and to store it in a resource, it needs to be converted to uint. This isn't a problem if you declare a union, but the union only allows you to declare static arrays. You can't send a static array to webbrequest, because the size of the return file is undefined.
SocketRead read s into uchar array, and then you can do whatever you want with it. In the examples from the linked documentation, which I've cited twice already, getting response via HTTP is just implemented. Modify it to suit the task and voila.
I agree, you have to dig in this direction. Although the authorization problem seems unsolvable, for some reason... Maybe I'm wrong again))).
Both webrequest and socket for data transfer use connection opening.
The webrequest creates a session implicitly, with sockets, we explicitly establish a connection.
So in both cases, the channel for data transfer is opened first one way or another.
Socket is useful when we need to transfer data for a long time without closing the connection, then yes it makes sense to use it.
But if socket is used for one-time request, it makes no sense.
Since each time the request will create a new connection, which takes time.
And to create http connection according to my measurements in C, from 100 milliseconds and above.
I found a software program that converts the text to .wav and goes straight to the Files folder.
Roman! That's what you were really missing! You feel you know and have practice! )
I'll try to modify WebRequest though.
So, ask Roman, how to implement authorization on IBM server withWebRequest. This is a key question!
I didn't get into the question, but as I understand it, a key is used, which is obtained in advance at the site where the request is sent.
In this case authorization is not needed, identification is done by key.
We must look carefully at the request structure example on the site.
As I remember from an example, the body of request is used.
That is, the headers are headers, but the text is sent to the body of the request.