Try to put the entry in the file completely. Immediately after the webquest, write ResourceCreate() and save the result array as a resource named "::\\Files\\example.wav"
There is only one parameter in curl - "-u" is authorization or user, followed by apikey
The WebRequest help will show you an example of filling the resulting json array with a yahoo finance response.
All the WebRequest examples in this thread are the one and only script in the help, which I posted the whole time )))).
Being aware of what has been done - it's hard to do without an example. Websites which commercially offer TTS have worked out examples with .NET, Java, curl. Mature programming languages, so to speak. They don't even have a clue about little ones like MQL.
So your post is important in theory, but insignificant in its usefulness.
Specifically, for me, for example, it's not clear where:
1) headers,
2) url or
3) somewhere else,
you need to specify the output to a wav file and I can't find examples, books which say this
1. http protocol
2. help curl
3. WebRequest Help
Try removing the writing to the file entirely. Right after the webquest, write ResourceCreate() and save the result array as a resource named "::\\Files\\example.wav"
It turns out that ResourceCreate is confined to graphics. Unfortunately.
it's not the right site because it converts music files
1. The http protocol
2. help curl
3. WebRequest Help
Postman query I created at once, the file you need to download
However, it uses apikey as a username and its value as a password as authorization data.
So how to embed it in WebRequest and still do not understand
I'm reading the WebRequest help, but I don't see anywhere how to do authorisation!
http has no -u or --output-file headers
all headers are passed as key:value separated by {\r\n (that's almost the exact quote from the help)
curl has a switch that will print out the entire communication with the server (and all headers) in detail...
It turns out ResourceCreate is geared towards graphics. Unfortunately.
Shit! I'm stuck on unions. Webrequest returns a dynamic char array, and to store it in a resource, you need to convert it to uint. This isn't a problem if you declare a union, but the union only allows you to declare static arrays. You can't send a static array to webquest, because the size of the return file is undefined.
If after return result rewrite it to uint array by converting from char, then it's not clear how PlaySound will work, if sound data is saved uint. (((
Unfortunately, this is a dead issue...
I see, so it works. Now TC needs to figure out the webrequest and it's done.
and please, please, no more playsound() it's understandable, and the problem is completely different! )))
The task is to perform authorization on IBM cloud using WebRequest.
By the way, the output in the file does end up in headers