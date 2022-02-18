and again dll and market - page 32
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TC, you did it. This is your success! Only a small mistake in the code was missed. I fixed it and it worked! ))))
Yes! )
Thanks so much to everyone who helped and believed in me! )))
Found out why IBM chunked responses are not accepted:
They had incorrect formatting in the Transfer-Encoding response header, where they put a double space instead of a single space. The protocol allows this, but our parser didn't take it into account.
That's why we misread the chunked/sliced stream and couldn't wait for it to finish.
There will be a fix in the next beta. Most likely today.
We launched an embedded Text2Speech service back in the MetaQuotes platform around 2002, but it was kicked out due to poor implementation. Most likely, it will be added to the terminal and MQL5 as a standard functionality.
Hello!
Renat, could you tell me if Text2Speech has been considered as an in-house functionality?