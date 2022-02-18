and again dll and market - page 9

Alexsandr San:

added"apikey:GR1bb3zVMs9fcNKL6pA9-5zads3j9ptWliCu6eh9oupUnpZB9pt"

still an error

I got to this entry.

void OnStart()
  {
   string cookie=NULL,headers;
   char   post[],result[];
   char cost_char_data[];
   string  result_headers;
   
   headers = "Content-Type: application/json";
   
   
   string url="https://api.eu-gb.text-to-speech.watson.cloud.ibm.com/instances/9886a3ce-5734-455f-8f78-7a56381da686/v1/synthesize";
//--- для работы с сервером необходимо добавить URL "https://finance.yahoo.com" 
//--- в список разрешенных URL (Главное меню->Сервис->Настройки, вкладка "Советники"):
//--- обнуляем код последней ошибки
   ResetLastError();
//--- загрузка html-страницы с Yahoo Finance

   int res = WebRequest("POST",url,headers,1000,cost_char_data,result,result_headers);
   if(res==-1)
     {
      Print("Ошибка в WebRequest. Код ошибки  =",GetLastError());
      //--- возможно, URL отсутствует в списке, выводим сообщение о необходимости его добавления
      MessageBox("Необходимо добавить адрес '"+url+"' в список разрешенных URL во вкладке 'Советники'","Ошибка",MB_ICONINFORMATION);
     }
   else
     {
      if(res==200)
        {
         //--- успешная загрузка
         PrintFormat("Файл успешно загружен, размер %d байт.",ArraySize(result));
         //PrintFormat("Заголовки сервера: %s",headers);
         //--- сохраняем данные в файл
         int filehandle=FileOpen("url.htm",FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
         if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
           {
            //--- сохраняем содержимое массива result[] в файл
            FileWriteArray(filehandle,result,0,ArraySize(result));
            //--- закрываем файл
            FileClose(filehandle);
           }
         else
            Print("Ошибка в FileOpen. Код ошибки =",GetLastError());
        }
      else
         PrintFormat("Ошибка загрузки '%s', код %d",url,res);
     }
  }

but can't figure out how to pass another pair to the headers line

--header "Accept: audio/wav" ^

and then throw in the query body

--data "{\"text\":\"hello world\"}" ^

--output hello_world.wav ^

 
this situation is easily solved )


Next comes the syntax verification and that's a painful thing to do without expert advice

 
Photo by

downloaded the file from here (https://finance.yahoo.com) without problems

Snapshot2

loaded this page

Snapshot3

 
Yes it works, I agree, but the response from the server there is a json file in theresult array.

Unfortunately there is no example in the documentation with the server response as a binary file. It's not clear where to put it )

 
