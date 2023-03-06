Websocket how? - page 25
Alexei is right, when there are a lot of people who want to be clever, but when they provide a working example, very few can do it in the end.
If it's so simple and it takes "5 minutes", then why are only Alexey and Maxim able to do it?
I've already been referred to the standard MQL5 and Webrequest functions. )))
I also searched for libraries and projects and always found only javascript and then it doesn't work.
Or you take an example from github, but it doesn't compile.
You can't do it without sufficient knowledge.
The first reaction to using a libu, and immediately with a hitch. Where have you been before, you tried it, it didn't work, maybe addiction, maybe something else, such an outburst ...?
Okay, no more. Have a nice sex tour on "tandem" with Alexei. You can start with the network drivers, so to speak, enjoy the whole stack of protocols from the bottom. Good luck.Zy: your sharing of codes in the form of pictures is very endearing, I'll take it from here.
Thank you! I'm fine with everything.
Vict:
I'll take your sharing of codes in the form of pictures as an example.
Once, when I was a student, I had a strange teacher who demanded laboratory papers for each class, which were almost a verbatim copy of the textbook (I had to write them by hand, of course). My programming gut demanded to go out, so I made a font that imitated my handwriting. I scanned, typed and successfully passed the tests :). Of course, I'm not bragging, but I was the only one to pull that off :)
It wasn't a marasmus, it was a technique to memorise the material. I don't have the goal of handing it in and forgetting it. I need to understand and learn.
the compression there (in hibou) is normal :-) GZ
the pre-script didn't decompress, that's my mistake...
but they also ping the same way, so you have to send pong by yourself without relying on the library/driver, otherwise the connection will break quickly
the compression there (in hibou) is normal :-) GZ
Can you send me the link?
Can you throw in the link?
70 line script attached, I don't know how much it helps :-)
compared to previous one: subscribe to bbo (ticks analogue) instead of kline.m1, fixed message decompression and added reply to ping
Thank you! I'll look into it.