Cute. What about CPU load when opening an exchange, you know, on Si if you put the market?
Is there a graphical display of open position in the market? This is what I miss in the standard one.
In the previous one the open position is shown with magenta frame around the price with position in red, in the next one it is position in surplus.
all on one Canvas
The processor loads well, in the previous picture you can see the open position, the frame around the price is magenta colour, there position is in minus, in the picture below position is in plus
How about simply limiting the refresh rate - not more than 10 updates per second? The lags will lead to a trading panel frizz, no?
I can see the position state indication - it looks convenient!
...
I don't know how Rafil's implementation is exactly, but if cells are redrawn separately from the whole kanvas, it would solve the load problem.
To do this:
1. Each cell should be an independent rectangular label with text on top, with its own coordinates and dimensions in the array.
2. On a value change event, its rectangle (background) is redrawn first, and then the text. The redrawing area is tens of times smaller than the area of the entire canvas, and therefore the load will drop by tens of percent.
The essence of the glass is that when the price moves, it has to be redrawn as a whole, but the left part of the visualization - yes, there may be options, but I think there is a cluster object (candles?) drawn separately and it is redrawn only when new information comes.
Not necessarily. Prices in the market are not changing all at once and some cells periodically stand idle. There is no sense in redrawing the whole canvas.
The same applies to the left part. Although, there is no heavy load there anyway. If only on the chart scrolling and on the current bar. But it is not much.
It is not necessary, but the price moves and consequently the value in the cells changes - how else? Another thing is if you change coordinates of rectangle with price, but I think it is the same drawing within the kanvas.
The price moves, the glass is centralised and redrawing is required. No one is disputing that. It's about the area of the redraw.
Many cells are idle and do not change value at every cup event. For example - sometimes limit values change only in a few cells, while price and volumes in other cells remain unchanged. In this case, it is a waste of resources to redraw the entire canvas. It is necessary to control the changes in the cells and draw them individually on the event of a new value arrival.
This simple approach will reduce the load many times over.
Also, you can reduce the frequency of outputting values to cells.
Yes I understand your idea, but price and volume change information can often (assumption) come in sync at market opening.
I remember you wanted to do your own cup - any result?
Yesterday I made an example of the market glass with redrawing cells independently of the canvas of the whole window- https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/333652/page4.
I have found that a separate redrawing of cells keeps the load within 20% (the video shows more because of video recording), ALWAYS if ALL cells are redrawn at 40 fps. Normal tumbler dynamics with this approach will load 5-10% roughly.
The load is high only if redrawing large area (~500*500 px) at high frequency without pauses (~40+ fps). Any delays or reduction of the redrawing area reduces the load by a factor of two.