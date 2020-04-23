DirectX - page 12
I mean, who has an integrated that only supports DX10 and needs DX11 emulation. Will it work with defaultdxcpl.exe settings and no open window.
There is a WARP mode in the wind, it software emulates the missing dx parts. This software enables this mode for the application by making changes to the registry.
You can check by disabling the discrete card in Device Manager.
everything works on the integrated card without any problems, the issue is in the support of DX11 drivers
i will check it on my laptop in a couple of days, mt5 with dh11 did not work there
I checked it, basically everything runs smoothly, short manual:
1. download dxcpl.exe from the Internet, check it with an antivirus, don't be lazy online Dr.Web in addition - I checked it that way
2. run dxcpl.exe, the place where you store the file is not important, I run it from the desktop
3. Click on Edit List button and choose our terminal terminal64.exe (my name is D:\Program Files\MetaTrader5)
4. This way it works for me:
after pressing the apply button, the terminal must be restarted, or do not start the terminal until steps 1=4
then you can close the program and do not use it, it all works for me.... do not restart my laptop yet
it's working for me.... but i haven't rebooted the laptop yet.
deleted the file dxcpl.exe to the recycle bin, just in case
i rebooted my laptop, ran mt5, everything works
in general, it is a working method for getting access to DirectX functions in MT5
And how do you run the software under Windows? From the administrator? What do you do if software asks for admin rights? Do you disable UAC? It's interesting how fancy it is now, maybe most software still requires admin rights.
I'm running Win10-64.
One account, admin rights
it's problematic to disable account control in Win10, I don't disable it
Launching any application for the first time will always bring up a warning window
:)
file as i wrote above, i had it on my desktop, for the sake of the experiment i had no problem deleting it ))))
google does not want to, but I suspect that this dxcpl.exe changed somewhere in the registry Win, or in the configuration of the hardware, the evening will turn on my laptop, drop a screen, let's see what it now writes the driver of the video card capabilities - but the purpose would be achieved (I do not know why I need in MT DX11)))
Just wondered - is windup still the same leaky bucket, or are there shifts, but if every first software still requires admin rights then all these UAC efforts are futile. I don't use Windows and anti-viruses, I forgot about viruses ))
ZS: I apologise for the offtops.
UAC != admin rights.
You can disable it easily, if you're willing.
I do not want to google, but I suspect that this dxcpl.exe has changed somewhere in the registry Win, or in the hardware configuration, in the evening I will turn on the laptop, drop a screen and see what the driver now writes about the capabilities of the video card
Same capacity data from the video card driver as beforehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/327001/page10#comment_14021506
but everything works in MT5
... as the grandfathers say - don't touch it!
)))