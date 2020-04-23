DirectX - page 4
That's the funny thing, in Remnant3D the canvas is full screen and the CPU is not loaded.
Well, maybe you're right. I exaggerated a bit when I said that it doesn't load at all. I made a quick test and checked: the load is there, but in the range from 12% to 20% and with VERY high activity of the cup. I think in real life the load will be around 5 - 10 percent.
The load on the CPU does not change when changing the window size. But it is minimal in Renmant, I don't understand why, some kind of MQ magic.
What is the frame rate and what is the size of the canvas?
In the above example, the cells update every 25ms and the total redraw area is 250*250 pixels.
By the way, and in the pictures the Nvidia GPU is loaded at 68% and 55%. The load isn't going anywhere and just goes to the video card...
Sorry, didn't make out the letters in the pictures. The frequency is 53 and 23fps. 53 is high frequency and 23 is low frequency. For example, in that tumblr the redraw is 40 fps. Accordingly, 53 fps loads the GPU at 68% and 23 at 55%. Logically.
I first started to use CCanvas3D, then I gave up and created one without it. I'm still messing around in 2D.
2D couldn't be simpler. It's all just primitives. Circle, rectangle, triangle, etc... Nothing complicated.
Looked into this new CCanvas3D and didn't understand anything. There are so few explanations, as if everyone already understands, knows and knows how to work with the technology... Where are the cubes and cones? They should make an article with explanations and examples.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/227736
Transferred to shader. First 15 seconds the source code runs on cpu, then the gpu version runs.
"You need to move array m_pixels[] from protected: to public:" in Canvas.mqh file before compiling
Guys, this is a forum for algo-traders, in other words, people who trade. Using expert advisors, indicators; but - trading.
Does all that spinning stuff on the screen in the form of a rainbow help you to trade? For me it does - I cannot see quotes.
We need to visualize the market processes in order to get an idea about their dynamics and apply it to an Expert Advisor. Have you considered such an option?Interestingly, those asking questions about the meaning of charts in algotrading persist in using these charts while looking at the indicators. However, a slightly more extended version of the visualisation they no longer understand.
We need to visualise market processes in order to get an idea of their dynamics and apply it to the EA. Have you considered such an option?
Well, visualise the market processes, not the background picture.