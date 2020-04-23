DirectX - page 6

I am only referring to ergonomics. What is displayed on your screen.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:

At least someone is willing to show the application of new technological approaches (not necessarily Canvas) not for the decoration of the trade, but for the trade itself. There are some who have panels that work - praise and honour.

You misconstrue "embellishment" as something that has nothing to do with embellishment. You are not the only one.

1. A good visualisation of market dynamics (the technology we are developing) helps in the search for patterns.

2. A graphical interface is needed to manage a large set of functions and parameters for robots, and a volumetric reflection of the market environment for humans.

We are scaling and taking visualisation, control, capabilities and interaction with market information to a new level...


ZZY. In general, minimalist requirements in algotrading are generated by the same graphical idea that you need ONE GENICAL FORMULA to trade. This stupid idea killed algotrading in the womb, preventing it from being born and becoming what it could become...

 
Реter Konow:

You mistakenly think of "decoration" as something that has nothing to do with decoration. You're not the only one.

Show on Canvas

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Show

You won't see it anyway.

 
Реter Konow:

It happens.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Nikolai, willing to accept this version, but - graphics board and all that... But that's not the main thing either.

Of course, Alexey. What do decorations have to do with it. The embellishments are a bonus. The main point is to speed up the calculation part. You're a programmer, aren't you? Imagine - you now have a 12-year-old computer. Would you want to get a modern computer that does the same thing, only 10 times faster?

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Show on Canvas

Done on Canvas

 
Rafil Nurmukhametov:

Rafil, hi, how did you implement transparency of forms? In standard CCanvas the forms are opaque. Did you make them more transparent?

I made canvas primitives with adjustable transparency too.

Zy. The frame and gradient on the buttons appeared... Not bad).
 
Rafil Nurmukhametov:

Done on Canvas

It's nice. And what about CPU load when opening an exchange, you know, on Si if you put the market?

Is there a graphical display of open position on the glass? I miss it very much in the standard one.

 
Реter Konow:
Hi Pyotr, Nikolai helped with the code, thanks to him

