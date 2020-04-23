DirectX - page 6
At least someone is willing to show the application of new technological approaches (not necessarily Canvas) not for the decoration of the trade, but for the trade itself. There are some who have panels that work - praise and honour.
You misconstrue "embellishment" as something that has nothing to do with embellishment. You are not the only one.
1. A good visualisation of market dynamics (the technology we are developing) helps in the search for patterns.
2. A graphical interface is needed to manage a large set of functions and parameters for robots, and a volumetric reflection of the market environment for humans.
We are scaling and taking visualisation, control, capabilities and interaction with market information to a new level...
ZZY. In general, minimalist requirements in algotrading are generated by the same graphical idea that you need ONE GENICAL FORMULA to trade. This stupid idea killed algotrading in the womb, preventing it from being born and becoming what it could become...
Nikolai, willing to accept this version, but - graphics board and all that... But that's not the main thing either.
At least someone is willing to show the application of new technological approaches (not necessarily Canvas) not for the decoration of the trade, but for the trade itself. There are some who have panels that work - praise and honour.
Of course, Alexey. What do decorations have to do with it. The embellishments are a bonus. The main point is to speed up the calculation part. You're a programmer, aren't you? Imagine - you now have a 12-year-old computer. Would you want to get a modern computer that does the same thing, only 10 times faster?
It's nice. And what about CPU load when opening an exchange, you know, on Si if you put the market?
Is there a graphical display of open position on the glass? I miss it very much in the standard one.
Rafil, hi, how is the transparency of your forms implemented? The standard CCanvas has opaque forms. Have you improved it?
Hi Pyotr, Nikolai helped with the code, thanks to him