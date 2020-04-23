DirectX - page 11
well... You're a lamer, Peter - and a rare one at that )))))
Sharp is as close as possible to C++, the difference in productivity, well, maximum 5% and then there may be no difference in productivity - it takes a long time to write simple tasks in C++, on Net all primitive tasks are done within an hour - maximum day ;)
I was about to get busy, but I added 2 more columns in three clicks and passed from MQL5 to .dll 3x50 = 150 double (3 arrays of 50)
measured the speed now - and keep in mind that the scroll bars now require resources - completely updated WinForm
here is the same test before 100 000 updates
2020.03.15 00:12:21.812 tst_T (EURUSD,H1) no1: loops=1000 ms=1610
2020.03.15 00:12:38.382 tst_T (EURUSD,H1) no.2: loops=10000 ms=16562
2020.03.15 00:15:19.642 tst_T (EURUSD,H1) #3: loops=100000 ms=161250
i.e. WinForm on .Net in a window with scroll bars and 153 cells table updates in 1.6 ms
Well, I may be a lamer, but you didn't get far from me.))) You're doing your own test, which has nothing to do with our test. And you forget that it's all about multithreading, - and we work on MKL in a single thread. And we're not talking about abstract Sharp, but its version connected to MT5.
You can praise Sharp a lot, but let's check its connection and application for our tasks. And compare what is faster and easier to connect - my version or the Sharp's one.
And after some time, let's compare where it's faster and easier to build GUI.
And we are not talking about an abstract Sharp, but its version connected to MT5.
There's nothing to connect, you just need to fill in elements in the form builder and process events of the form.
I am not criticizing Sharp, it is just convenient to use, and MQL support makes everything very convenient
And you forget, it's all about multithreading - and we work in a single thread in MQL.
I don't mind working in one thread, it's convenient for me to use what Microsoft created, if not for Market, why should I discriminate?
In general, the argument is old, I see no point in proving something or reinventing the wheel
Sure, Sharpe and its designer are awesome. However, they, C++ and many other languages are a thing of the past... Their time is running out.
Theory on 3D (see Table of Contents)
Running on dx10 cardsGPU vs CPU
Downloaded dxcpl.exe separately. I didn't need to change any settings, left it as default. And left it open too. Added terminal64.exe to the list and closed the program. It emulates it. But maybe it's because I have 2 video cards, integrated with DX10.1 and discrete with DX11.0. Disabled autoswitching of video cards for MT5, may need to reboot. But can't yet.
Anyway, need someone else to test with integrated card only.
I can check it on integrated card without any problems, it's about support of DX11 drivers
i will check it on my laptop in a couple of days, mt5 didn't work with dh11 there
I read.
