No, stop at point 1, because breaking this level destroys the initial signal. For the level of point 3 it is possible to go down and up ( by A.Green), and if I knew that the price would break the level of point 1, I would not open.
This is the very idea behind the idea, the ratio risk/profit should be tending to the minimum value, otherwise the deposit will not survive, and if one sets a stop behind point 1, Tbh knows where it will be.
I support the rule. It is time to give up trying to profit from the 1-2-3 model when the basis for applying the model disappears. Although it does not conform to the 2B indicator of Victor Sperandeo, the author of the 1-2-3 rule himself, it remains within a good reward to risk ratio.Trader Vic II: Principles of Professional Speculation by Victor Sperandeo(1988-01-01)
and Russian translation: Victor Sperandeo. Trader Vic II - Principles of Professional Speculation.-M.:Analytica.ru, 2002.
here is how it all looks like, this is a well illustrated article search for it, the link does not insert Trading as Sperandeo: 1-2-3 pivot and 2B pattern
Tvh is what?
The article is good and so are the illustrations, but there are at least two subtleties:
1. The author writes: "... I sometimes use a more aggressive way of trading: immediately after the point 3 is formed...". Point 3 is a local minimum/maximum on the interval Bar2-1 ... Bar4, where Bar4 is a bar of breakdown of the level of point 2. In other words, point 3 cannot be identified until the breakdown of this level, we can only suppose that the reversal will start from this point. However, the author does not hide it.
2. Patch 2B: If you look at the nearest history before point 1, you can easily see the level, upon breakdown of which a position is opened after point 2. It is after breakdown of a real level, not after the first bar that appears after point 2. The algorithm is simple: a) after fixing point 1, find the nearest broken level to its left; b) start to look for point 2; c) after fixing point 2, look for a breakout of that level and open a position.
You see, I always prefer to understand what I am doing and why. Pin-bar, take/stop ratio is not for me, although Sperandeo's rule (empirical) of at least 5:1 is understandable and acceptable, but it is my personal experience - no more and no less.
If we look at the problem specifically, we see that "time entry" has nothing to do with the market itself... Neither does "critical level in price"... which translates into CALLING FUTURE events in the market...
A better solution is to act directly on the market itself... For example, a reversal of an indicator tied to the price of an instrument, or a group of indicators...
but we will also see that entries by time and levels are more effective... they give "certainty" faster, literally within minutes
And the fact that it might just be a hairpin, you don't care....
Right, right, right... That's a position too....
screenshot from real time and real account, open the terminal and see what's happening now
Put a trend indicator on your chart and see what it shows you...
So far this is a no-brainer about the usefulness of indicators...
i am a trend indicator : why put a trend indicator on your chart ? the screenshot shows an entry without trend indicators , 3 hour candles are already in profit , no drawdown and even without a counteraction to the downside
And the trend indicator will show me what was the trend from its point of view before.