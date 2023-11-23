Looking for patterns - page 264
If we look at the problem specifically, we see that "time entry" has nothing to do with the market itself... Neither does "critical level in price"... which translates to CALLING FUTURE events in the market...
A better solution is to act directly on the market ... For example, a reversal of an indicator, tied to the price of an instrument, or a group of indicators ...
A straightforward question - why put a trend indicator on the chart? in the screenshot - there was an entry without them, 3 hour candles are already in the plus, with no drawdown and even no counteraction to the reverse
and the trend indicator will show me what was the trend from its point of view before.
This is a complete lack of understanding of how the indicator works ...
The indicator is not supposed to TARGET the trend...
The main purpose of the indicator - to show the only signal of a reversal ... without the false signals of price fluctuations or speculation, or a brokerage house with left quotes ...
As long as there is no position opened, you have not lost anything! The task of the trader is to configure the indicator for a minimum delay from the real reversal, but the resulting SIGNAL - in the only performance ...
The article is good and so are the illustrations, but there are at least two nuances:
1. The author writes: "... I sometimes use a more aggressive way of trading: right after point 3 is formed ...". Point 3 is a local minimum/maximum on the interval Bar2-1 ... Bar4, where Bar4 is a bar of breakdown of the level of point 2. In other words, point 3 cannot be identified until the breakdown of this level, we can only suppose that the reversal will start from this point. However, the author does not hide it.
2. Patch 2B: If you look at the nearest history before point 1, you can easily see the level, upon breakdown of which a position is opened after point 2. It is after breakdown of a real level, not after the first bar that appears after point 2. The algorithm is simple: a) after fixing point 1, find the nearest broken level to its left; b) start to look for point 2; c) after fixing point 2, look for a breakout of that level and open a position.
You see, I always prefer to understand what I am doing and why. Pin-bar, take/stop ratio is not for me, although Sperandeo's rule (empirical) of at least 5:1 is understandable and acceptable, but it is my personal experience - no more and no less.
Read more at|
Tvh - point of entry, slang.
we will see that "time entry" or from a critical level, is not related to the current indicator readings. We will see that, yes
But we will also see that entries by time and levels are more effective.
the following happens (the moment of entry on the previous screenshot is highlighted in red):
that was the "planned entry" by time and level.
PS/ and in general the post was about some theorists who claimed that such entries are "not from the market" and there is no place for such entries in correct strategies.
I've always admired kids who want to play adult games...
When you ask them about CONFIRMATION of their actions in the market, you get the answer: "I just had a urination attack in the head and realized that now (not earlier or later) it's time to open a position... and miracle! - I really did! ..."
That's it - pink snot!... A lifelong dream!
so you're sure that what you risked to show in real time was a fluke ?
---
it's not. I wouldn't even post the first screenshot if I had significant doubts.
The topic is about patterns. About events that have a unity of time and place, and prerequisites to them. For some reason you decided to deny the first part (about place and time). You can't get very far on prerequisites alone.
---
PS/ And if you want to compete in Russian, think about the experience of your opponent - I can send much further
Probably, it is about p. 174 of the Russian translation: Victor Sperando. Trader Vic II - Principles of Professional Speculation.djvu (M.:Analytica IK,2002), here is its bottom. For 14 years (1988-2002) author could find new thoughts and new experiences, which he could reflect in 2002 edition. By the way, I have not found any mention of 1:5 in the 1988 version (whether it is a book or not) either.
Reading and reading....
I can't say anything against it, because it's in the past.
But in principle I agree that trading from levels is not a bad thing, but for the time being.
Everything flows, everything changes, only the market charts remain unchanged.
We need new approaches to understanding them. Conformal structures.
