Uladzimir Izerski:

Not really. All waves obey certain rules of behaviour.

Yes, there are many of them, but if you know the secret of their interaction, there are only a few correct choices left.

I do not want to lay out a ready-made version, I am only giving a hint.

The entire price consists of certain waves as cubes in Lego. You can't stick the wrong wave into another.

I couldn't agree more.

what is the rule of interaction between the waves?

 
Andrei:

And these waves give a profit probability of more than 50% in a trade? You can slice them in a million different ways...

You can. But the right one is the only one.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

You have to understand the market from a psychological point of view. Technical is in the background.

Clearly, this changes the case: don't overheat on technical work, there is something more interesting.
 
The regularity (on a training account): few people are vegetarians and few traders are consistently profitable.
If I don't eat meat for a long time, I become more profitable.

Thought material: the trend is almost always following me! To bankrupt me :)). Only when I don't eat meat - my money multiplies little by little. No matter how many times I've persuaded the market to give me profits or spare my deposit - HE IS INDEPENDENT ! You just have to live a healthy life silently. Hard. You want financial freedom, sacrifice some goodies. Nothing comes for free.
A strong dependence: Only THOSE WHO DO NOT WORK until they fall - WHO DO NOT EAT MEAT.)

It is possible to experiment a couple of months on the training account: not to smoke, not to drink booze and tea, coffee, of course. Milk is possible. At me from a "sports" diet considerably dissipates vagueness and timidity on a trend. After all, I spent many years in fear of forex. Although I don't think I've discovered America: "a healthy lifestyle increases mental clarity", everyone knows.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I couldn't agree more.

what is the rule of wave interaction?

The waves have to be in a channel. The channel, the waves, the trendlines are all tied into one system.

Here is the down trend on the H4. With a channel and with a classic set of waves for a trend.

Standard channels are not suitable for my theory. I had to write it using my own algorithm. Sometimes it coincides with the standard one but the construction principle is different. It is not published. You do not have to search for it.

EURUSD_H4_7

 
If I eat without meat I'm hungry).

If the waves are properly marked, interesting resistance and support levels emerge from the tops, pivot points in addition to FAs.

 
Or maybe

Maybe the way you work, the way you eat?

 
Wizard2018:

You can. But the right one is the only one.

Backwards?
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

The waves must be in a channel. The channel, the waves, the trendlines are all tied into one system.

Here on the H4 the trend is down. With a channel and a classic set of waves for a trend.

Standard channels are not suitable for my theory. I had to write it using my own algorithm. Sometimes it coincides with the standard one but the construction principle is different. It is not published. You do not have to look for it.


The problem is that H4 is not the oldest timeframe,

so it's not the most senior wave.

and what is the conclusion - will there be a flush?
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

The waves must be in a channel. The channel, the waves, the trendlines are all tied into one system.

Here on the H4 the trend is down. With a channel and a classic set of waves for a trend.

Standard channels are not suitable for my theory. I had to write it using my own algorithm. Sometimes it coincides with the standard one but the construction principle is different. It is not published. You do not have to search for it.

So why is there such a low probability of guessing a direction close to 50%?
