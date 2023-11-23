Looking for patterns - page 257
Not really. All waves obey certain rules of behaviour.
Yes, there are many of them, but if you know the secret of their interaction, there are only a few correct choices left.
I do not want to lay out a ready-made version, I am only giving a hint.
The entire price consists of certain waves as cubes in Lego. You can't stick the wrong wave into another.
I couldn't agree more.
what is the rule of interaction between the waves?
And these waves give a profit probability of more than 50% in a trade? You can slice them in a million different ways...
You can. But the right one is the only one.
You have to understand the market from a psychological point of view. Technical is in the background.
I couldn't agree more.
what is the rule of wave interaction?
The waves have to be in a channel. The channel, the waves, the trendlines are all tied into one system.
Here is the down trend on the H4. With a channel and with a classic set of waves for a trend.
Standard channels are not suitable for my theory. I had to write it using my own algorithm. Sometimes it coincides with the standard one but the construction principle is different. It is not published. You do not have to search for it.
If I eat without meat I'm hungry).
If the waves are properly marked, interesting resistance and support levels emerge from the tops, pivot points in addition to FAs.
Or maybe
Maybe the way you work, the way you eat?
The problem is that H4 is not the oldest timeframe,
so it's not the most senior wave.and what is the conclusion - will there be a flush?
